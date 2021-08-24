Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 216

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 200

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 196

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 195

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 193

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 192

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 192

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 190

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 189

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 184

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 181

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 177

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 170

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 169

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 163

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 162

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 162

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 160

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 158

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 150

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 33, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 35, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 91

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 89

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 78

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 76

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 75

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74

Don Myers, Don Sproch 74

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 72

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 71

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 69

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 69

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 69

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 67

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 66

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 66

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 64

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 64

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 62

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 62

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 61

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 60

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 60

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 59

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 58

Austin Manth, Adam King 50

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 49

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 45

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 42

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 27

Low scores — Dute Scheurich/Jarod Leeson 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 34.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 456

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 446

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 424

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 423

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 416

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 416

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414

Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 412

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 398

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 396

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 386

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 376

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 376

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 374

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 372

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 371

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 368

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 353

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Butch Beber 36, Greg Douglas 37, Howard Marchand 37.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 402

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 402

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 400

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 399

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 385

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 380

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 373

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 370

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 366

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 364

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 364

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 358

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 356

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 354

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 347

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 343

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 343

Don Sproch, Josh Page 342

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 341

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 335

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 333

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 331

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 328

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 322

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 309

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 309

Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Marc Munson 35, Bruce Schlosser 35, Tom Kleeman 36.

American Legion League

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 480

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 472

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 458

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 455

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 440

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 426

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 424

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 424

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 423

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 421

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 416

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 409

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 408

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 408

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 401

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 400

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 393

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 388

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 382

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 377

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 367

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 364

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 359

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 339

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 319

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 294

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Stephen Hyde 37, John Dudash 38, Jeff Kessler 38, Spencer Diederich 38, Pat Kleeman 38.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 173

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 168

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 158

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 155

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 154

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 150

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 149

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 146

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 144

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 141

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 141

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 140

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 140

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 139

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 137

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 136

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 135

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 133

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 132

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 128

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 127

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 127

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 124

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 124

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 121

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 119

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 116

Les Franken, Bob Jones 114

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 88

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

