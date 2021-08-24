Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 216
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 200
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 196
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 195
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 193
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 192
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 192
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 190
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 189
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 184
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 181
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 177
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 170
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 169
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 163
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 162
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 162
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 160
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 158
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 150
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 33, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 35, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 91
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 89
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 78
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 76
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 75
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 74
Don Myers, Don Sproch 74
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 72
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 71
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 69
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 69
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 69
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 67
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 66
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 66
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 64
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 64
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 64
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 62
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 62
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 61
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 60
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 60
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 59
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 58
Austin Manth, Adam King 50
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 49
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 45
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 42
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 27
Low scores — Dute Scheurich/Jarod Leeson 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 34.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 456
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 446
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 424
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 423
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 416
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 416
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 414
Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 412
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 398
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 396
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 386
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 376
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 376
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 374
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 372
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 371
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 368
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 353
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Butch Beber 36, Greg Douglas 37, Howard Marchand 37.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 402
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 402
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 400
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 399
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 385
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 380
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 373
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 370
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 366
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 364
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 364
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 358
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 356
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 354
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 347
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 343
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 343
Don Sproch, Josh Page 342
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 341
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 335
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 333
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 331
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 328
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 322
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 309
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 309
Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Marc Munson 35, Bruce Schlosser 35, Tom Kleeman 36.
American Legion League
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 480
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 472
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 458
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 455
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 440
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 426
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 424
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 424
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 423
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 421
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 416
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 409
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 408
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 408
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 401
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 400
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 393
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 388
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 382
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 377
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 367
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 364
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 359
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 339
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 319
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 294
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 36, Stephen Hyde 37, John Dudash 38, Jeff Kessler 38, Spencer Diederich 38, Pat Kleeman 38.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 173
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 168
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 158
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 155
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 154
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 150
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 149
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 146
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 144
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 141
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 141
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 140
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 140
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 139
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 137
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 136
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 135
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 133
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 132
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 128
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 127
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 127
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 124
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 124
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 121
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 119
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 116
Les Franken, Bob Jones 114
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 88
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.