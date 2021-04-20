GARRETT — While COVID canceled the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, a Defiance, Ohio artist began and completed work on a new mural at Garrett City Hall.
This story will look back at news events in September and October 2020.
September
Garrett native Logan DeMarco took a break from his job in Denver, Colorado to embark on a 2,650-mile trek along the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail begins at the Mexico border at Campo, California and continues north through Oregon and Washington. The 2017 Garrett High School graduate set off on May 25 with his pet cat, Shere Khan, and girlfriend Willow Wunsch when the pandemic impacted his job in March. The adventure lasted about five months.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board heard the school year was off to a good start, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. To combat COVID infections, students were arranged in groups or pods. Students were also separated on the playground while carts were provided with various balls, jump ropes, chalk and corn hole games. At the middle and high school, smaller classes were organized while new cafeteria, arrival and dismissal procedures were put in place to allow space between students.
The City of Garrett announced the beginning of the Judy A. Morrill beautification project along South Randolph Street. Morrill donated $100,000 to the city to improve sidewalk and streetscape coming into the downtown district. Plans were to remove all street trees and sidewalks along the state right-of-way to be replaced by new sidewalks and street- and sidewalk-friendly trees in the 300 to 500 blocks of South Randolph Street.
Defiance, Ohio native Ricardo Diamonte Guerrero was selected as the artist to create DeKalb County’s mural on the side of Garrett City Hall in Garrett as part of the Make it Your Own Mural Fest. When finished, the mural covered 2,500 square feet on the wall.
While the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, fair fans were able to enjoy favorites at A Taste of the Fair event at the RM Auction Park in mid-September. The walk-through fair food alley included 25 food vendors.
The Garrett American Legion Post 178 honored veterans and health workers during a Labor Day program. The event combined Memorial Day honors as that service was canceled due to the pandemic. Fourth District American Legion Commander Gary Parker called first-responders during the pandemic “our most visible heroes…assisting others, risking their own lives while doing so.”
Seniors Colton Weimer and Valencia Placencia were crowned homecoming king and queen.
The community mourned the loss of beloved high school assistant principal Jake Clifford who died unexpectedly Sept. 23. Clifford began his career as Garrett Middle School teacher in 2008. “The impact he had on the Garrett community truly is immeasurable,” Weaver said.
October
The Garrett Common Council voted to give all city employees 1.5 percent raises. Elected officials, including the mayor, clerk treasurer and members of the Common Council and Board of Works, were not included in the raises.
A crew from Zeedyk Tree Service took down trees along South Randolph Street as part of the Judy A. Morrill Beautification Project that includes new sidewalks and street-friendly trees. Trees will be planted in the spring.
Garrett showed growth in the 2020 Census, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Results indicated a 6 percent population over the past 10 years, from 6,286 to residents in 2010 to 6,661 in 2020. The increase of 375 residents averages 37.5 per year. Residents responded to the census by a rate of more than 75 percent, exceeding the state average of 70 percent.
Garrett High School construction trades teacher Chad Sutton was named a winner of the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, receiving $50,000 as part of $1 million awarded to 18 trades teachers nationwide. The prize goes to the school’s skilled trades program.
