Internship Focus: Halle Hathaway

GARRETT — Hello, my name is Halle Hathaway, and I am an intern for the Garrett High School Café.
My responsibilities are to order the food products and drinks for the cafe, picking up food from the store, creating posters and displays for new products at the cafe, as well as sending email blasts to students and staff members about new products.
My favorite part of what I learned in this internship was ordering all the products for the cafe. It is a straightforward job where I simply look off of an inventory list and type the item numbers into the proper store websites. It took me the first couple of weeks to find a way that works best for me and create an easier and faster way of accomplishing my task. Although, once I found my way, it made my job much easier.
My best advice to future cafe interns is to give the job a chance. It may seem overwhelming at first, but once you really get started and get used to the responsibilities, it can be an enjoyable and fun experience.
Students should give this internship a try because there is really no better place to gain experience in many different skills than this one. This internship also isn’t too time consuming, so if you have work that you need to do for other classes, you will have time to work on that.
I’d like to first thank Mrs. Ferguson for allowing me to work as the intern for the cafe, as well as being the best boss. She made sure to give clear instructions and helped me through my internship, allowing me to gain the skills necessary for my future endeavors.
I would also like to thank Mrs. Cone for also teaching me some of the responsibilities of the cafe intern: for example, teaching me how to present the announcements on the tv screens. She also helped me by presenting a new product at the cafe that ended up being a huge success. Lastly, I’d like to thank my dad for recommending this internship to me.
