KPC Media Group offices will be reopening on a limited basis today, May 26, as Indiana moves into Stage 3 of Indiana’s Back on Track reopening program.
Offices in Auburn, Kendallville and Angola will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Fort Wayne office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customer service phone lines are available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7-10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The reopening follows the Stage 3 regulations set forth in Indiana’s Back on Track plan to reopen the economy.
When the public is allowed back in KPC offices, visitors will be required to wear masks. If people do not wear masks, they will not be allowed inside.
