FORT WAYNE — The three-week march to the Indiana High School Athletic Association state cross country meet got started on Saturday when Garrett and Lakewood Park joined eight other area schools at the Northrop Sectional.
Garrett junior Gavin Weller continues his season for at least another week after strong day Saturday.
Weller finished 17th overall, crossing the line at 16:53.20.
The top five teams and top 10 individuals not on an advancing team moved on to this Saturday’s West Noble Regional.
For the boys, the advancing teams were Concordia (52 points), Carroll (78), Leo (101), Columbia City (103) and Bishop Dwenger (124).
The boys’ field was rounded out by Homestead (135), Northrop (140), Snider (226), Garrett (257), Lakewood Park (274), Blackhawk Christian (336) and North Side (364).
For the girls, the top five teams were Homestead (51), Concordia (54), Carroll (54), Northrop (87) and Columbia City (158).
The rest of the girls’ field was Bishop Dwenger (166), Leo (189), Blackhawk Christian (227), Fort Wayne North Side (267) and Garrett (281).
Garrett coach Jim Petre said it was a good season for his Railroaders.
“Both our teams ran outstanding races today,” Petre said. “It was great to see our kids come out and compete today.”
Northrop Sectional
BOYS
Team scores: Concordia Lutheran 52, Carroll 78, Leo 101, Columbia City 103, Bishop Dwenger 124, Homestead 135, Northrop 140, Snider 226, Garrett 257, Lakewood Park 274, Blackhawk Christian 336, North Side 364.
Individual finishers
(i-Advancing as an individual not on an advancing team)
1.Luke Shappell (L) 15:46.1. 2. Conyer Wilson (Nrp) 15:59.8. 3. Vaughn Hendrickson (Conc) 16:00.3. 4. Pablo Sutter (BD) 16:15.3. 5. Jaydon Steidinger (L) 16:18.8. 6. Aidan Borbiev (Car) 16:22.4. 7. Blake Nietert (Car) 16:22.5. 8. Brendan Nix (BD) 16:22.9. 9. Daniel Mullett (CC) 16:30.6. 10. Benjamin Bentz (Conc) 16:30.9. 11. William Schlegel (Conc) 12. Hunter Panning (CL) 16:43.0. 13. Marcus Ridge (CC) 16:43.1. 14. Evan McMahon (H) 16:44.2. 15. Gavin Good (CC) 16:45.7. 16. Nicholas Spielman (Conc) 16:50.1. 17. i-Gavin Weller (GR) 16:53.0. 18. Elijah Silcox (Car) 16:55.1. 19. William Kleber (BD) 16:56.1. 20. Austin Johnson (L) 17:04.1.
Garrett finishers: 56. Aiden Boltz 18:23.6. 57. Landon Davis 18:34.2. 63. Tyler Gater 19:31.8. 64. Carter Fielden 19:32.8. 65. Conner Boltz 19:32.8. 67. Wade Kirby 19:42.6.
GIRLS
Team scores: Homestead 51, Concordia Lutheran 54, Carroll 54, Northrop 87, Columbia City 158, Bishop Dwenger 166, Leo 189, Blackhawk Christian 227, North Side 267, Garrett 281.
Individual finishers
(i-Advancing as an individual not on an advancing team)
1. Sarah Maple (Conc) 18:27.0. 2. Victoria Clibon (Nrp) 18:44.3. 3. Maren Wilson (Nrp)18:46.5. 4. Elise Peckinpaugh (H) 18:49.6. 5. Haile Schiffeneder (Car) 18:53.0. 6. Lauren Saddington (H) 19:01.0. 7. Caterina Perego (H) 19:01.8. 8. Megan Lanning (Car) 19:02.1. 9. Hannah Suvar (BC) 19:01.2. 10. Hadley Snell (Car) 19:05.2. 11. Alexa Panning (Conc) 19:21.5. 12. Marybeth Hall (Car) 19:25.2. 13. Lilly Schlicker (Conc) 19:31.1. 14. Mallory Weller (Conc) 19:37.7. 15. Hannah Clark (Conc) 19:43.0. 16. Alexis Goebel (H) 19:44.2. 17. Faye Kropf (Conc) 19:45.1. 18. Brier Saddington (H) 19:50.1. 19. Maura Sloffer (Car) 19:50.9. 20. Felice Mullinax (CC) 20:00.3.
Garrett finishers: 57. Molly Martin 22:58.8. 58. Addison Ebert 23:10.4. 64. Aida Haynes 24:41.3. 65. Brooklyn Jacobs 24:41.3. 68. Samantha Liechty 25:17.8. 72. Ayla Gilbert 26:34.2. 73. Jada Spiece 27:36.1.
