Percilla Ruble
GARRETT — Percilla J. Ruble, 73, of Garrett, died Jan. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jack Ruger
HAMILTON — Jack V. Ruger, 88, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton and formerly of Garrett, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Regina Molargik
CORUNNA — Regina Molargik, 92, of Corunna, died Jan. 24, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Linda Patrick
MORGANTON, N.C. — Linda Jane Patrick, 73, of Morganton, North Carolina and born in DeKalb County, died Jan. 23, 2021.
Sossoman Funeral Home & Crematory Center handled arrangements.
William Armstrong
AVILLA — William M. “Mort” Armstrong, 62, of Avilla, died Jan. 24, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Jack Chaffins
AVILLA — Jack D. Chaffins, 80, of Avilla, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joseph Duehmig
AVILLA — Joseph Walter Duehmig, 87, Avilla, died Jan. 26, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Huckins
AVILLA — James Huckins, 59, of Avilla, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Thomas Stump
AVILLA — Thomas G. Stump, 76, of Avilla, died Jan. 17, 2021.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Eli Teichert
AUBURN — Eli Richard Teichert was stillborn Jan. 23, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Raymond Yoder
AUBURN — Raymond E. Yoder, 73, of Auburn, died Jan. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marie Sanger
CARMEL — Marie (Smith) Grueter Sanger, 97, of Carmel and born in Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dianne Mercer
BUTLER — Dianne E. Mercer, 58, of Butler, died Jan. 26, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Robert Derck
EDON, Ohio — Robert A. Derck, 56, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of Hamilton, died Jan. 21, 2021.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, handled arrangements.
Larry Griffith
PLEASANT LAKE — Larry Don Griffith, 82, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Pearl Lehner
KENDALLVILLE — Pearl Yvonne “Bonnie” Lehner, 80, of Kendallville, died Jan. 24, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Evalyn McDonald
KENDALLVILLE — Evalyn McDonald, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 26, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Pierce
KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jane Pierce, 86, of Kendallville, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Franklin Wicker
KENDALLVILLE — Franklin Robert Wicker, 60, of Kendallville, died Jan. 23, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
