Outdoor Story Time
Weather permitting, the library will host an outdoor Story Time session at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Today, April 27
3 p.m. — Teen room open.
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Virtual Story Time.
11 a.m. — Outdoor Story Time (weather permitting).
3 p.m. — Teen room open.
Thursday
3 p.m. — Teen room open.
7 p.m. — Virtual Story Time.
Monday, May 3
3 p.m. — Teen room open.
Tuesday, May 4
3 p.m. — Teen room open.
Library guidelines
Library staff will continue to wear masks. Masks are recommended but not required for library patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library is fine free
The library has halted the accumulation and collection of fines and fees as part of its COVID-19 response.
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts. Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Virtual Story Time
Virtual Story Time sessions will continue through March. Each week, virtual story time sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver. Adult virtual crafting kits
Each month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out two games at a time for week-long periods.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
