GARRETT — School and community organizations presented scholarships to Garrett High School seniors during an awards program Wednesday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium watched by the entire student body and guests.
Keegan McComb ranks as the valedictorian of the senior class with the highest grade-point average. Sadie Best is the salutatorian with the second-highest average.
The top 10 seniors were revealed during the program. They were presented with a laptop computer for their accomplishments. In addition to McComb and Best, they include Sarah Cooper, Creigh Dircksen, Brayden Fisher, Logan Hedges, Sydney Krock, Madilyn Malcolm, Kathleen Suelzer and Grace Weller.
Prestigious awards for citizenship went to Valencia Placencia and Ryan DePew. Classmates vote on the winners, from nominations by staff members for students displaying service, dedication and loyalty to school and the community. Placencia and DePew placed a star on a traditional banner to represent the school’s 136th graduating class.
More than $500,000 in scholarships were presented during the program. Major local scholarship winners are listed with sponsors:
• American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary ($500) — Noah Dapp, Macy Newman, Valencia Placencia.
• American Legion Post 178 ($800) — Noah Dapp, Valencia Placencia.
• Sons of the American Legion Post 178 ($800) — Madison Greene.
• American Legion Scholarship in Memory of Rose Marie Grate — ($800) — Aidan Custer.
• Auburn Kiwanis Club ($500 per year, up to four years) — Isabella Hug.
• Indiana District of Kiwanis ($1,000) — Isabella Hug.
• Brian Wallace Memorial Scholarship/Garrett Band Boosters ($500) — Kathleen Suelzer.
• Builders Association of Northeast Indiana ($500) — Aidan Custer.
• DeKalb County Extension Homemakers ($500) — Ryan DePew.
• DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance ($1,000) — Creigh Dircksen.
• Diederich Self Storage ($500) — Madison Greene.
• Earl and Marie Schulthess ($1,000 per semester, up to eight semesters) — Grace Weller.
• Dr. James Spink Memorial ($1,000)— Keegan McComb.
• Lukas Rieke Memorial ($1,000) — Aidan Custer.
• Coach Bill Jones Memorial ($500) — Brayden Fisher.
• Donald Ruegsegger for Christian Leadership ($500) — Keegan McComb.
• Jack and Sharon Hannes ($1,500) — Grace Weller.
• Robert and Virginia White ($3,000 over four years) — Keegan McComb.
• Sarah Eldridge Memorial ($3,000 over four years) — Noah Dapp and Valencia Placencia.
• Warren G. Sunday Memorial ($1,000) — Aidan Custer.
• Winifred Peters ($500) — Madilyn Malcolm.
• Friends of Garrett High School Golf ($500) — Noah Dapp and Sarah Cooper.
• Garrett School’s Alumni Association ($1,500) — Isabella Hug, Zakary Klopfenstein and Valencia Placencia.
• Garrett Boys Baseball ($250) — Blake Ratcliffe and Gage Smith.
• FFA Service Scholarship ($250) — Ryan DePew and Madilyn Malcolm.
• Garrett Rotary ($1,000) — Noah Dapp, Ryan DePew and Isabella Hug.
• Garrett State Bank ($1,500 per year, up to four years) — Brayden Fisher.
• Garrett Youth Soccer ($250) —Creigh Dircksen and Zakary Klopfenstein.
• National Honor Society Leadership Awards ($400) — Kathleen Suelzer, Grace Weller, Sadie Best and Valencia Placencia.
• James Foundation four-year award ($5,000 per year, up to four years) — Madilyn Malcolm and Valencia Placencia.
• James Foundation two-year award ($5,000 per year, up to two years) — Hallie McCoy.
• J.E. Ober Retired Teachers ($500) — Madilyn Malcolm.
• John D. Moats Scholarship ($500) — Sarah Cooper and Colton Weimer.
• Keeman Lobsiger Leadership Award ($1,000) — Grace Weller.
• Layton A. Casselman Scholarship ($500) — Aidan Custer and Madison Greene.
• Media Talbert Memorial ($250) — Creigh Dircksen.
• Miller’s Merry Manor ($1,000) — Madison Greene.
• Omspacher Legacy Career Development ($500) — Aidan Custer and Brayden Fisher.
• Paul Yarian Memorial ($1,000) — Gage Camp.
• Paul Yarian Memorial ($2,000) — Valencia Placencia and Abigail Ruiz.
• Psi Iota Xi Sorority ($500) — Sarah Cooper.
• Railway Cafe — ($750) Sadie Best, Ryan DePew and Taylor Hughes; ($500) Gage Camp, Isabella Hug and Madilyn Malcolm; ($250) Sarah Cooper, Madison Greene and Aidan Custer.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church ($1,800 per year, up to five years) — Logan Smith.
• Steel Dynamics ($5,000 per year, up to four years) — Gage Smith, Morgan Smith and Seth VanWagner.
• Student Council Leadership ($500) — Sarah Cooper.
• American Red Cross ($500) — Ryan DePew.
• Tilson King Community Service/DeKalb Chamber Partnership ($500) — Keegan McComb.
• Launch DeKalb County’s Launch ($250) — Aidan Custer and Brayden Fisher.
• Tri Kappa Sorority Scholarships — Fine Arts ($500) Sarah Cooper; Nursing ($500) Logan Hedges.
• Walter and Joanna Comer Scholarship ($5,000) — Valencia Placencia.
• Find Your “Why” Jacob Clifford Memorial ($1,000) — Sadie Best.
• Nucor Building Systems ($3,500 per year, up to four years) — Cierra Wilcoxson.
Officers for the Class of 2021 are: President Ryan DePew, Vice President Zakary Klopfenstein, Secretary Sarah Cooper and Treasurer Creigh Dircksen.
A baccalaureate service begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Performing Arts Center. Graduation will take place at 8 p.m. Friday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
