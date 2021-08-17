Over the last year, we have seen how important broadband access is for Hoosiers of all walks of life, and the General Assembly remains committed to broadband expansion for all Hoosiers.
One way my colleagues and I are working to increase broadband in our state is through Senate Enrolled Act 377, which we passed this session to create the Indiana Broadband Connectivity Program.
This program will establish a portal that will allow Hoosiers who have no or poor internet access to alert the Office of Community and Rural Affairs that they are in need of broadband access. Submissions will also be able to be made through the mail to account for households that cannot access internet.
In addition to this new law, applications are now open for the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. This round of grants will provide $270 million for local communities to strengthen their broadband infrastructure.
This program is meant to help compensate for the high cost of deploying and installing broadband infrastructure to under-served areas in our state. This would impact Hoosier households, businesses and community anchor institutions, such as schools and health clinics.
In total, the third round will offer a maximum of $5 million per grant to fund projects by telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives. Service providers must provide a minimum 20% match of the total project costs.
Getting dollars to local municipalities encourages and enables Hoosier communities to grow and connect. The General Assembly remained committed to the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program this session by allocating $250 million for that program in the budget bill. This will allow more communities in our state to benefit from the grant opportunity in the future.
Together, these two programs will work toward the goal of all Hoosiers having access to reliable internet. Applications and more information on the grant program can be found at ocra.in.gov/nlc.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
