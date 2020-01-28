GARRETT — Some of the auction items available for the annual for the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center’s JAM Winter Gala Benefit Dinner & Auction.
Tickets are available for the event that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St. and includes a giving party and a silent auction.
A live auction will be led by auctioneer Jama Smith of National Benefit Auctions. Featured items include:
- Pat Wiant’s scrumptious walnut cake;
- Big Train package;
- Two tickets to “Waitress” at the Embassy plus bonus items;
- Radio Flyer Red Tesla (children’s ride-in electric vehicle);
- Two Indianapolis Colts tickets plus bonus items;
- Progressive dinner hosted by the JAM board of directors;
- Pure Michigan golf or ski getaway to Crystal Mountain;
- Two tickets to the Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium;
- Sue Carpenter’s blissful blueberry pie;
- two tickets to the Lauren Daigle concert plus bonus items;
- Fort Wayne TinCaps party for 20, plus fireworks;
- Seven nights in Seagrove Beach, Florida in a condo that sleeps eight;
- Two tickets to “Dear Evan Hansen” in Chicago plus bonus item;
- One-hour hot air balloon flight for two; and
- Big Green Egg grill.
For guests’ dining pleasure, cocktails will be available from CJ’s Canteena. Timmy’s will serve a tapas-style meal.
Money raised during the gala will be used to cover expenses for the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
Tickets are $40 each or $70 per couple and include appetizers and the meal. Each ticket holder will also receive a special gift prior to the event.
Tickets are available at myjamcenter.org or at the JAM Center. For more information, call 357-1917 or visit the website, myjamcenter.org.
