GARRETT — A local company will be handling Garrett’s trash hauling service in the new year, following action by the Garrett Board of Works at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Washler Inc., with facilities in the industrial park, will be the contracted hauler for the next five years, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The current contract with Republic Service expires in December.
Two bids were opened at the board’s Sept. 7 session. Current contractor Republic Services submitted the lower bid at $421,299, compared to Washler Inc. at $512,808. Both bids included curbside recycling. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff took the bids under advisement to determine they were “apples-to-apples.”
At issue going forward was whether to include bimonthly curbside recycling for the city’s 2,300 residential users at an additional cost of about $4 per month. An optional residential curbside recycling service has about 275 subscribers.
Brinkerhoff noted the cost for bulk biannual citywide cleanup in a separate option is cheaper using Washler Inc. at a cost of $1,200 per clean up due to its Garrett site. Republic Services, who does not have a physical location in Garrett, quoted $625 per roll-off bin, of which 11 were used last spring.
An online survey for residents to vote for or against the added curbside recycling service was implemented in October.
Garrett IT Director Rick Vie revealed 58% of residents were in favor of fall and spring curbside cleanup instead to taking to the street barn, but it was a virtual tie to have additional curbside recycling bins at residences at an extra charge per customer; 125 in favor and 119 were not.
Mayor Todd Fiandt noted chronic customer complaints about missing and/or late pickup, often due to shortage of drivers or truck issues, and the hauler considering alleys with 1-1/2 inches of snow as too dangerous to travel. Most residential pickups are done in the alleys.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said her office hears and documents complaints from customers who have to wait a good 3-4 months to replace or bring in new cans, and they are repetitive month-after-month.
Based on the survey, board member Dave Demske noted residents did not want to go forward with residential recycling. Washler’s cost-of-service was higher with that component, but when removed, was competitive with Republic Services.
A new contract with Washler would need to include verbiage such as defining missed collections and change insurance terms, Brinkerhoff added.
In other business, Vie submitted a bid from Auburn Essential Services for new phones for the city. The company’s phone system bundled with current internet service would be a monthly recurring charge of $1,759 and a one-time charge of 1,583.
At the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, Atlas IT submitted a proposal that included a flat fee of $10,569.22 and a monthly fee of $245 for 45 phones. Mid-City Office Systems quoted a flat fee of $9,405 and a monthly fee of $690 that includes one hour of technical support.
Demske suggested looking into a lease program for the phones to keep them from becoming obsolete every three-to-five years. Vie will look into that option and offer findings to the board at another session.
