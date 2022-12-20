IHSAA makes tweaks to baseball, softball fields
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has made some adjustments to the sectional groupings for baseball and softball.
Garrett will play in Class 3A, Sectional 21 with Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Heritage, Leo and Woodlan. Woodlan moved up from Class 2A.
That will also be the same grouping for softball, also with Woodlan moving up from Class 2A.
Elsewhere in baseball, Eastside will play in Class 2A, Sectional 38 with Central Noble, Churubusco, Prairie Heights, Westview and Whitko.
DeKalb will play in Class 4A, Sectional 5 with Carroll, North Side, Northrop and Snider.
East Noble is in Class 3A, grouped in Sectional 22 with Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble.
The Class A, Sectional 51 field features Bethany Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Elkhart Christian, Fremont, Hamilton and Lakewood Park.
Softball sectional groupings involving area schools are as follows:
Class 2A, Sectional 35: Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Prairie Heights and Westview.
Class 3A, Sectional 21: East Noble, Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble.
Class 4A, Sectional 5: Carroll, DeKalb, North Side, Northrop and Snider.
Class A, Sectional 51: Bethany Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Elkhart Christian, Fremont, Hamilton and Lakewood Park.
