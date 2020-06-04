GARRETT — A fire-damaged, two-story building in downtown Garrett where two occupants died in February 2019 has been deemed unsafe, according to results from an inspection warrant.
In his report to the city, Scott Lehman, building inspector for the City of Angola, concluded “the entire building meets the definition of a dangerous and unsafe building.”
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff, City Planner Milton Otero, and members of the Garrett police, fire and street departments inspected the vacant building at 109 S. Randolph St. along with Lehman in December. The site includes a first-story retail shop and sleeping rooms on the second level.
Otero shared photos of the interior of the site at Tuesday’s Garrett Board of Works meeting, showing buckled wood flooring on the first floor caused by water pooling from the second story. Mold, smoke and water damage was found on the first floor, along with smoke and water damage to all mechanical, heating and electrical systems. The false ceilings in the rear of the first floor has collapsed due to water and/or firefighting overhaul activities, Lehman reported.
Smoke and heat damage was found in the stairwell to the second story, and extreme heat and smoke damage was noted to the front third of the floor. The dropped ceiling was gone, with exposed plaster and lath damage in several locations exposing some roof trusses and structure. The trusses showed smoke stains but no fire damage, and the skylights or roof scuttle hatches were either damaged or missing, according to the report.
All debris was removed from the back apartment where the deaths occurred for fire investigation purposes. The remainder of the second floor could not be examined due to debris and water accumulation. All mechanical heating and electrical systems on the second floor have been severely damaged from fire, heat, smoke and water.
The future of the building is complicated by the fact that both owners of record, Valerie B. Gibson and Timothy C. Smith, are now deceased. An alleged contract purchase was never recorded, according to Brinkerhoff.
Otero concurs the building is unsafe, poses a health and fire hazard due to unsanitary conditions and, in his opinion, should be demolished as soon as possible and the property cleaned up to eliminate the public nuisance and health hazard.
“Some patience will need to be used, as we cannot contact the owner,” Brinkerhoff added. Letters were sent to a previous contact, but no response was made regarding the hearing Tuesday.
In other business, after consideration by Brinkerhoff and discussion by board members, Webb Concrete Construction Inc. of Auburn was awarded the contract for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, the fourth time in as many years. MF Projects LLC of Waterloo also submitted a bid.
Bids were opened at the May 19 meeting. As the bids included multiple areas of concrete work, curbing, Americans with Disabilities Act corners and removal of current concrete, the quotes had been taken under advisement with the city.
Otero reported four applications for the program have been received by the city so far. It is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Four bids were opened Tuesday for this year’s Community Crossings matching grant project. They include Brooks Construction, $497,347; E & B Paving, $447,470; API, $428,495; and Wayne Asphalt and Construction, $494,082.25. Bids will be taken under advisement, with the contract award to be made at the June 16 meeting.
Auburn Essential Services offered handouts to residents identified as being in the fiber-optic pilot service area. People with technical questions regarding service, plans and pricing are encouraged to phone AES directly at 333-0100, Otero said.
Otero also reported 102 improvement location permits and two unsafe building code violations to date.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 196 calls from May 18 to June 1, including 13 traffic warnings, six traffic tickets and one property-damage accident. His report also showed 10 arrests, including three each for traffic and drugs, and two apiece for warrants and miscellaneous.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded 35 violations during the same period, with eight for high grass and weeds, seven for high grass and rubbish, one for a building in dilapidated condition and vehicle, another for tall grass, harborage of vermin plus building in dilapidated condition, several with a combination of grass, harborage for vermin and or rubbish, and two for obstruction of an alley and/or sidewalk. Smurr also reported 31 certified letters were sent, four other contacts were made, 17 violations were complied with, and four abate notices were forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance.
Summer helpers have begun curb painting and work in the parks, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Repair of playground equipment in city parks continues as Stage 4 of the governor’s plan to open parks is coming soon.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser was given the go-ahead to apply for a 95/5 percent FEMA assistance grant for his department to purchase new radios and handheld radios to replace all current equipment. Plans are to apply with the Corunna and Waterloo departments. The total amount for Garrett would be $12,000-$13,000, which is already in the capital improvement budget. The grants are due in the fall. The Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Authority will discuss the grant at its next session.
Later in the day, the Common Council adopted an ordinance rezoning an 18.92-acre tract on the southwest corner of C.R. 19 and S.R. 8, owned by Walter G. Fuller LLC. The change was approved by the Garrett Plan Commission in March.
At a public hearing in March, it was concluded the change of zoning from Industrial General to Industrial Reserve falls within the master plan of the city. The district designation change offers the landowner more options when it is offered for sale, according to City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported the citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, June 27. from 7-11:30 a.m. at Washler Inc. on Forrest Park Drive. He asked residents not to discard items such as furniture, televisions and other large items along the curbs in front of their homes.
Fiandt also noted Thursday’s parade sponsored by the City of Garrett for the Class of 2020 begins at 6 p.m. and encourages people to cheer them on along the parade route. The parade will travel north on Britton from the middle school parking lot, west on Quincy to Cowen, south on Cowen to Houston and east on Houston to Eastside Park.
“As the father of a senior, I appreciate the city doing something for them,” said Councilman Todd Sattison of the parade, senior photos in the downtown businesses and the large congratulatory banners at the underpass.
A virtual graduation ceremony will be aired on the school’s website Friday at 5 p.m.
