GARRETT — For the second year, J.E. Ober Elementary fifth grade teachers Kathi Kidder her son, Tim Kidder, challenged their students to study and present information about more than 40 different Native American tribes.
For three weeks, students investigated a particular tribe and then created an informational display showing how the natives traveled, hunted, ate and dressed to be featured in the school’s second 2019 Native American Museum. On Oct. 11, the exhibits were on display for nearly 300 fellow students and community members to view in the school commons.
Students offered brief presentations at his or her station during the 90-minute event. For the assignment, students were required to write a minimum of six paragraphs regarding tribe, including research, geography, types of homes, food, crafts and other interesting facts.
The exhibits began with tribes of the Eastern Woodland region and then moved west over the Appalachian Mountain range. Tribes of the Great Plains and intermountain region followed to the Southwest Desert regions, and then farther west to California and the Pacific Ocean, and then along the Pacific Coast to the Pacific Northwest tribes.
Jesse DePriest, a student in Tim Kidder’s class, studied the Washoe Tribe, indigenous to the Lake Tahoe area in the west.
DePriest created a model of their tribal home made of wood that would be covered in deer skins in the winter months. Dwellers built fires in the center for heat and cooking. DePriest said the tribe had its own language, traded deerskins and ate acorns.
Remi Winebrenner, a student in Kathi Kidder’s class studied the Kwakiutl Tribe from the Pacific Northwest coast in what is now British Columbia, Canada.
She shared that the Kwakiutl people lived in plank houses made of wood and cedar bark, with faces painted on the front of the home to identify them from others. The people did a lot of fishing due to their proximity to the coast
“They fished for fish, sea mammals and seals and the men hunted for small game,” she said.
The women went out looking for clams and shellfish, gathered roots and berries and used clam shells to create jewelry. They wore skirts made of grasses and wore a towel on top, while the men wore animal fur in colder weather and breech cloths during warmer months. The women also wore aprons made of cedar bark bound together with goat hair.
Lillian Hennesey focused on the Haida tribe, also in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, that lived in the middle of vast cedar forests. Tribal members built long plank houses where 40-50 extended family members would live. The fronts of the homes were decorated with colorful totem poles. They used bones to make tools and carve out the canoes they used for transportation and for fishing for food. They also ate native plants and used animal fur for blankets, she said.
Iris Harmon featured the Apache tribe native to New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.
Members lived in dome-shaped structures covered with yucca leaves. In the winter time, the exterior was covered with hides. The women wove baskets from cedar bark and carved masks and totem poles from cedar wood. The tribe members were semi-nomadic, following the buffalo. Their diet included buffalo, deer, antelope, nuts, rabbits, seeds and corn, she said. They got the corn by trading with other tribes because they didn’t have time to grow their own crops due to their nomadic nature. During summer months, they wore very little.
Women wore very long dresses and necklaces and other jewelry The men wore wood, leather and animal fur capes, breech cloths and leggings and buffalo capes in the winter. The women wore their hair in braids because it was considered bad luck to cut your hair, she said.
The Apache people were a social group, enjoying music using drums and rattles. Flutes were used for love songs. The women created crafts implementing beadwork, patterns, painting and use the coil method to create pottery for pots, store food and drums. Iris’s mother sewed a native dress for her Indian doll for the display.
Teachers thanked parents, grandparents, relatives and friends who helped students research, write and create this project.
“We love you and are so glad you are a part of our lives and our amazing journey of learning,” Kathi Kidder said.
