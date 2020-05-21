AUBURN — Garrett senior Cole Bergman is one of two DeKalb County recipients of a $1,000 World Class Scholarship from Mediacom Communications.
The award recognizes the students for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post-secondary education. DeKalb senior Allyson Stuckey also won a $1,000 World Class Scholarship.
Bergman will attend Wabash College where he will major in English and pre-law and also play football.
After receiving his undergraduate degree, he plans to continue with post-graduate work to receive his Juris Doctorate and earn a Master of Laws to further his knowledge on the subject of law, and join a firm practicing in the field of civil law in Indiana.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in these future leaders,” said Group Vice President Todd Curtis. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate these seniors on their accomplishments.”
This year marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company.
On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.
