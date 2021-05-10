Varsity Baseball
Garrett, Lions
split twinbill
LEO — Garrett and Leo’s baseball teams split a doubleheader May 8.
The Railroaders won the first game 7-5. The Class 3A No. 2 Lions won the second game 15-5.
In the opener, Leo led 3-1 after two innings, but Garrett scored three times each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Kail Baughman pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out seven, walking one and allowing six hits. Of Leo’s five runs, only two were earned. Garrett made five errors and Leo made six in the opening game.
At the plate, Baughman and Graham Kelham had doubles. Jacob Molargik had two hits, driving in three runs. Kelham also had two hits. Gage Smith drove in a pair of runs.
After each team scored twice in the first inning of game two, Leo erupted for eight runs in the second. The Lions added one in the fifth and four in the sixth after Garrett scored three times in the top of the sixth.
Dominick Wilson had a double for the Railroaders in the second game.
Smith, Luke Byers, Jaxson Nodine, Trey Perkowski and Trey Richards had hits for Garrett.
Varsity Softball
Railroader girls
post first victory
GARRETT — Garrett's softball team split games at its Scott Bishop Invitational May 8.
The Railroaders (1-12) got their first win of the season, beating New Haven 5-3 in the morning game. Garrett lost to Manchester in the championship contest by a 7-4 score.
In the opener, New Haven led 2-1 after two innings, but Garrett scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth.
Hallie McCoy had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Ayla Arambula, Kaitlyn Bergman, Sheri Boucher and Halle Hatheway also had hits for Garrett.
McCoy pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out nine, walking two and allowing four hits. All three New Haven runs were unearned as Garrett made seven errors.
In the championship, Manchester broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fifth and held Garrett to just four hits.
The Squires had single runs in the second, third and seventh innings. Garrett scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
McCoy homered in the second game, collecting two RBIs. Boucher had two hits and Kyana Martinez had one.
Bergman pitched the first five innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing 10 hits. Four of the six runs she allowed were unearned.
