GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council spent most of its Feb. 4 meeting chewing over details of a proposed food truck ordinance for the city.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff prepared a 17-page document closely mirroring one used in Auburn to standardize requirements for food trucks.
Last year, a Food Truck Monday was held weekly in Eastside Park to benefit Garrett High School’s Japanese exchange student program. Larry Getts, who helped coordinate the fundraising event, told council members that 7-10 vendors each paid a flat fee of $30 a week to set up in the park, all of which goes to student accounts. Between 170 and 225 people have attended the weekly events.
Councilman Bobby Diederich asked why a school function is being held on city property and not on the school’s property, with the city providing clean-up and water and electric utilities.
Getts said an agreement was made with Mayor Todd Fiandt two years ago, and Getts viewed the event as a service to the city. He also thanked the mayor for his support in attending each week and opening the park restrooms for the event.
One suggestion made at the Feb. 4 meeting was to add a one-time application fee of $15 fee to help cover the cost to the city. Others worried the additional fee might push the vendors away.
“These people are making money,” Diederich said of the vendors.
Brinkerhoff said the proposed measure would include penalties for violations and regulations, and definitions of mobile vendor units, city and private property, food and safety inspections. An application would need to be drawn up to providing rules for food trucks.
“We don’t want to create unreasonable fees to deter vendors,” Brinkerhoff said, calling the proposed document “pretty encompassing” and a good format “that can be tweaked, as needed.” Council members were encouraged to submit suggestions to him before the next meeting on Feb. 18.
Brinkerhoff said there is no perfect answer to everything, and the intent is to regulate where and when the food trucks operate. “We have got to have some rules,” Brinkerhoff said. “It is the mayor’s intent not to discourage participants.”
Getts told council members the decision is time-sensitive, as they begin booking food trucks by the end of February or early March.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser told council members damage to the department’s rescue truck is being repaired. The unit was sideswiped by a DeKalb EMS vehicle in July 2018. The city did not report the incident until a few weeks ago when Werkheiser took over as chief, but it is within the two-year statute of limitations.
Diederich also asked if the city could provide an updated vehicle for code enforcement officer Tara Smurr, referring to the aging Dodge Stratus, last produced in 2006, as a “college kid’s car.”
While hoping for a better vehicle for Smurr, Police Chief Roland McPherson said that car has half the miles of many vehicles in his department, adding that the cost of another vehicle is not feasible at this time. Smurr, who also is a detective on the police department, is funded equally by the city and the police department.
Mayor Fiandt reported two new basketball hoops have been added at the swimming pool, and several lifeguards have signed up to work this summer.
