The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 11-18. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Mark R. Ash, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- William L. Bailey, Wanatah, speeding, $235 (DC).
- Michele L. Becraft, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dylan R. Blair, Tawas City, Michigan, speeding, $179.46 (AUB).
- Pavel Borisenko, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jennifer S. Brunson, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Carlos P. Castro, Hialeah, Florida, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew P. Clark, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Cody L. Craft, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (BPD).
- Jesse L. Dibble, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sadey N. Gamble, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Victor O. Gappmaier, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Wesley T. Gingerich, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Sulena M. Graham, Chesterfield, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Bernard G. Graul, Clarkston, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ryan D. Hamman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- April D. Hill, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Kyaw Htun, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Angelo D. Johnson, Danville, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Shari A. Kapp, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Trevor E. Knick, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (DC).
- Nicholas T. Knott, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Melissa S. LaCoy, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kyle D. Lahman, Rochester, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Brenden W. Lomow, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- James B. Lyon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Traci L. McGettigan, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Davis R. Miller, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (AUB); speeding, $150 (DC).
- Hope L. Mullins, Garrett, learner’s permit violation, $160 (GPD); learner’s permit violation, $160 (GPD).
- Blake T. Munsey, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Kurt T. Neal, LaOtto, speding, $165 (DC).
- Keith R. Owsley, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Stephen A. Garver-Parsons, Fort Wayne, window tint violation, $165 (DC).
- Jerad M. Pease, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Lucas P. Peterson, Marion, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- David J. Preston, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Soi Ha Rajel, Fort Wayne, following too closely, $171 (DC).
- Matthew J. Ramer, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Christine C. Ramsey, Carmel, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Matthew S. Reynolds, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Matthew W. Rhinehart, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Juan J. Rodriguez, Wauseon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Brandon K. Rohdy, St. Joe, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Joseph P. Rooney, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Isaac A. Sauder, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Timothy M. Schneider, LaOtto, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (DC).
- Tori E. Schoore, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Thomas E. Schroeder, Fort Wayne, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (GPD).
- Nolan M. Shelton, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jon M. Shook, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Salvador Soto Jr., Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- James L. Stangle, Leo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Linda S. Stephens, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shaun M. Stephenson, Independence, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
- David R. Tracey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Holden M. Traylor, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Christina J. Valentine, Leo, speeding, $157.22 (AUB).
- Mark O. Vandevelde, Auburn, expired license plate, $150 (AUB).
- Curtis A. Walburn, Butler, no operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
- Xavier S. Walden, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Andrew J. Weidinger, Burke, Virginia, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Leah D. Williams, Auburn, disregarding flashing red signal, $196 (GPD).
- Kenneth J. Wiltsie, Noblesville, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Kristopher K. Young, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jason J. Zehr, Grabill, speeding, $171 (WPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
