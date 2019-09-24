GARRETT — Garrett High School’s 2019 Homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 27 will have a Disney theme.
Students, as well as several other student organizations, will display their decorated floats in the parade through downtown Garrett. Floats will leave the middle school parking lot at 6 p.m. for the homecoming parade. The route will be west on Houston Street, south on Randolph Street, and then east on Warfield Street to the middle school parking lot. Homecoming float judging will be from 6:30-6:45 p.m. All vehicles or floats that are entered need to be at the middle school parking lot by 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Homecoming court members include seniors Kraig Smith, Cole Bergman, Ousmar Leon Hernadez, Sydney West, Ruthanne Rhoades and Kaylee Martin; juniors Jay White, Anthony Semons, Brynn Wilhelm and Sarah Cooper; sophomores Mathew Williams, Kaydyn Hornbeck, Kaitlyn Bergman and Brook Creager and freshmen Cody Bickley, Carter Wolfe, Grace Hess and Katie Blessinger. The homecoming court will be recognized at halftime of the football game on Memorial Field followed by the announcement of this year’s homecoming royalty.
The football game will kick-off on Memorial Field at 7 p.m. against the West Noble Chargers.
Other event the week of homecoming:
Powder Puff game — Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. on the football followed by a bonfire at 8 p.m. on the baseball field.
Cole Bergman was named Mr. Railroader 2019 in a contest held Sunday in the Performing Arts Center.
