Horwitz named Miller's Employee of the Year

GARRETT — There's a real connection between Kitzie Horwitz and the residents she cares for at Miller's Merry Manor.
Horwitz, a licensed practical nurse, was named Miller's 2019 Employee of the Year. Administrator Lindsey Floyd announced Horwitz as the honoree at a reception last week.
The Employee of the Year is voted on by employees, staff and some residents from the 2019 Employees of the Month.
Horwitz works three 12-hour weekend shifts at the Garrett campus, and picks up additional hours through the week.
“The winner of the award is someone who truly embodies a great employee, encompassing all of our core values including growth, integrity, adaptability, stewardship and passion,” Floyd said. “This means how you embrace yourself when you are out on the floor taking care of residents.
“Most of you know her. She is a phenomenal nurse,” she said of Horwitz as her co-workers cheered her selection. “She is very skilled and knowledgeable.”
Floyd said Horwitz is often singled out in discharge surveys by rehab residents and their families for her excellent care. “We are very thankful you are a part of our Miller’s team," Floyd told Horwitz.
Horwitz joined the staff at Miller’s two years ago but earned her nursing degree more than 13 years ago, having previously worked at area health care facilities. A native of Tennessee, she has lived in Garrett for 20 years with husband, Michael and dachshunds, Snow and Maggie.
“I love the residents. My whole career I have been a nurse, but I feel here the residents and I have really connected. They remember who I am and are happy to see me,” Horwitz said of working at Miller’s.
“It’s like, I worry about them when I’m not here. They’re like family,” she said. “I love coming to work.
“Even though my name is unusual, when I worked at other nursing homes, they never remembered it,” she said, unlike the residents at Miller’s. The residents and their family call her by name. “They acknowledge me and that makes me feel so good.”
“She is an excellent nurse and displays great (nursing) skills,” Director of Nursing Dawn Mast, RN, said of Horwitz. “Her communication with the residents has a very caring demeanor."
Looking forward, Horwitz said she would someday like to be a nurse practitioner, “but I am happy right now and not really worried about it.”
Mast said 70 certified nursing assistants and 20 nurses are employed at Miller’s in Garrett with 65 residents as of last week.
Horwitz was presented with a plaque, and her name was added to a plaque of award recipients at the Garrett campus and a Yeti cup. She will also receive her choice of Miller’s apparel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.