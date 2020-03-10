My name is Payton Warfield, a senior at Garrett High School, and a retail finance trainee for Garrett State Bank.
I decided to be a part of the work-based learning program because I wanted to be able to save money for college.
With my athletic schedule, I was unable to get an after-school job. This program was a perfect fit for me. Garrett State Bank was generous enough to hire me for the morning shift which allows me to work in the mornings and attend school in the afternoon.
I work at the south Garrett State Bank branch. I do the work of a bank teller and get to work with customers every day. I love talking with the different community members and getting to know more about the people that live in this wonderful city. I have learned so much from this job and am excited to see what else it can teach me.
ICE is an amazing program for the students at Garrett High School. It allows us to be more involved in the community and the adult world. It gives us a guided jump start into the real world.
I have benefited so much from this program, and it makes me feel that I have a good idea of what is in store after graduation.
I would like to thank all of the Garrett State Bank employees for helping me so much and being so kind. This business is amazing to be a part of because of how friendly and community-based it is. I feel that everyone has taught me something important about life.
