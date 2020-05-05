GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is seeking applicants for the its annual scholarship.
Applicants must: be an alumnus of Garrett High School, having spent at least four years at Garrett High School; maintain a college GPA of 3.4 or above and enrolling in third or fourth year of college; be of good character, involvement, demonstrated leadership; and have a passion for the Garrett community and schools with a plan to live in the Garrett area and give back.
The application can be found at: foundation.gkb.k12.in.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57815/File/GKB%20EFB%20College%20Scholarship%20app%20fillable.pdf.
Applications are due Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and can be returned to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Central Office or hjoseph@gkb.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.