GARRETT — The JAM Center in Garrett will be hosting insurance experts Thursday to speak with members of the community about their Medicare open enrollment options which deadline on Dec. 7.
Rex Whitten of Insurance Trustees will be at the center on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 8-11:30 a.m., located at 1200 E. Houston St. All are welcome to come in, ask questions and gather information to help them make informed decisions. Other dates will be posted on The JAM Center’s Facebook page and online at myjamrecreation.org.
The JAM Center accepts Silver Sneakers, Renew Active and ASH Fitness programs. Those carrying these programs through their insurance are eligible for a free membership at JAM. Membership benefits include fitness and aquatics classes, access to the pool and fitness center, discounts on programs and special events, and more.
“Silver Sneakers gives me something to look forward to,” said participant Diana Zimmerman. “It gets me out and among people and doing different things, it’s great!”
Those who wish to check their eligibility can stop by the welcome center at JAM, located at 1200 East Houston St. during normal business hours or phone 357-1917.
