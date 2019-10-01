Edward Smith
PLEASANT LAKE — Edward A. “Buffalo” Smith, 69, of Pleasant Lake, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Arrangements at a later date through the family.
Allen Myers
AVILLA — Allen L. Myers, 73, of Avilla, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Georgia Heiman
HUDSON — Georgia Mae Heiman, 77, of McClish Lake near Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Janet Lewis
AUBURN — Janet C Lewis, 57, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn was in charge of arrangements.
Floyd Troyer
ASHLEY – Floyd G Troyer, 91, of Ashley, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.
Lynn Speaker
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Lynn R. Speaker, 74, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He formerly lived in Albion.
A private memorial service will be held in Garrett.
Irene Curry
BUTLER — Irene Z. (Ginder) Curry, 94, of Butler, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Ritenour
AUBURN — Phyllis Ann (Baker) Ritenour, 87, of Auburn, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Vada Carper
WATERLOO — Vada L. (Strong) Carper, 89, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
