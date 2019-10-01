Edward Smith

PLEASANT LAKE — Edward A. “Buffalo” Smith, 69, of Pleasant Lake, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Arrangements at a later date through the family.

Allen Myers

AVILLA — Allen L. Myers, 73, of Avilla, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.

Georgia Heiman

HUDSON — Georgia Mae Heiman, 77, of McClish Lake near Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Janet Lewis

AUBURN — Janet C Lewis, 57, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn was in charge of arrangements.

Floyd Troyer

ASHLEY – Floyd G Troyer, 91, of Ashley, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.

Lynn Speaker

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Lynn R. Speaker, 74, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He formerly lived in Albion.

A private memorial service will be held in Garrett.

Irene Curry

BUTLER — Irene Z. (Ginder) Curry, 94, of Butler, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Ritenour

AUBURN — Phyllis Ann (Baker) Ritenour, 87, of Auburn, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Vada Carper

WATERLOO — Vada L. (Strong) Carper, 89, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.