Youth football fundraiser is Saturday
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football’s Night Out fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Activities include live music by the Mason Dixon Line Band, door prizes, a live auction, pulled pork meals, freewill donation and 50/50 raffle. Children are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.