Barbecue cook-off set for Monday
GARRETT — A barbecue cook-off will take place Monday in Eastside Park.
The day will begin with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., with first juding at noon.
Winners will receive trophies and cash prizes.
Cost is $50 per team for ribs or chicken. If entered in both, participants will receive an extra raffle ticket for the auction.
All meat will be provided. Register by calling 357-5565 or by visiting Northside Body Shop, 111 E. Railroad St.
