GARRETT — What began with a few guys dreaming of adventure three years ago became a lifelong memory for three Garrett High School seniors.
Classmates Noah Dapp, Colton Weimer and Aidan Custer recently returned from a week long stay near Anchorage and along the Kenai River.
“We were talking about stupid stuff our freshman year, and we got to the topic of, ‘Let’s go to Alaska,’” Dapp said. “Of course we all joked, ‘Yeah, sure, we’re gonna go to Alaska.’”
Weimer walked by at school as they were giggling and heard their improbable plan — one that soon expanded when they realized Colton’s father, Dan Weimer, travels all the time, probably has connections and could be their driver since none of them would be old enough to rent a car once they got to their destination.
“They knew they needed a chaperone, an adult who is wild and crazy enough to take them, and they all looked at Colton,” said Dan Weimer who jumped at the chance to travel to Alaska, one place he had not yet seen. “I didn’t hesitate when the kids asked.”
“We were looking at stuff, doing some pricing, just to check it all out,” Dapp continued.
Plans were still fluid when the coronavirus abruptly ended the school year in the spring.
Some of the original group had since signed on to other trips with the school and sports commitments.
It was “go time” and timing was everything.
Dan Weimer contacted friend Jeff Fuze from the Safari Club International in Fort Wayne, whose brother owns the Kenai River Lodge outside Soldotna, Alaska.
Fuze offered a what Weimer called “a good deal.” Airfare costs took a deep dive. COVID 19 restrictions for travel to Alaska required a negative test within five days, which they all passed, and a late winter meant everything was in perfect when they arrived, including the weather. The salmon were running late and they totally missed the mosquito season.
When the trio share their adventures, it is hard to define where one memory starts and another chimes in. The group flew out of Indianapolis on Sunday, Aug. 2, arriving in Anchorage about 8 p.m. local time. As they drove to the cabin, a moose and her baby walked the middle of the winding road.
They got a bite to eat and settled in the fishing lodge along the Kenai River, the longest river in the Kenai peninsula in south central Alaska.
“We looked at the cabin for a couple seconds, and went right to bed,” Dapp said.
At this time of year, the days are very long, lasting until nearly 11 p.m.
The first morning, they chilled out, fishing for salmon from the shore in back of the cabin.
They didn’t have to bait the hook because salmon swim upriver with their mouths open. Anglers only need to drag their hooks over and over to snag a fish. The boys caught several the first day, each weighing about 12-13 pounds.
The explorers didn’t have to look for the bears, since they were all around, swimming in water so close they could have petted them if they wanted. The group was cautioned not to interact with the bears by trying to touch or feed them.
That night, the group cooked some of their catch right away, Alaskan style on the grill, making halibut burgers, smoked salmon and blackened rockfish.
The next morning, they took off from the water in a float plane from Cooper’s Landing about an hour west of the cabin.
“I thought it was going to be like a roller coaster, but the ride was actually very smooth,” Dapp said. The tight cabin had room for only six people.
The 45-minute ride took them low over mountains and some previously active volcanoes. The glaciers were covered with ash and soot, the greyish turquoise water so dark from the glacier run-off you couldn’t see through it, Custer recalled.
During the flight, they flew over small lakes only accessible by plane. The water was so clear they could see the pink salmon. These salmon are smaller, and the guide offered salmon eggs for bait that were treated with salt.
A six-hour hike the next day followed Carter’s Trail to Cooper’s Landing up a mountain and then into a valley. The first half was a pretty steep uphill climb. With tired legs, the downhill trek was pretty much letting yourself fall without hitting yourself in the face. They carried water packs and sandwiches along the trail, Dapp said.
Earlier that day, they followed a small nature trail at the national preserve along the river where they saw a couple bears feasting on salmon along the shore.
Thursday found them back on the water with Maverick Charters about 90 minutes away in Homer.
They set out in the small boat equipped with what they called ‘big boy rods” for larger catch along the Gulf of Alaska. The waves were unusually rough according to their guide, with white caps and strong winds on an overcast day. Two of the guys became ‘green around the gills’ but kept the poles in the water, catching rockfish, halibut and pink salmon.
Dan Weimer caught a rare king salmon during the excursion that requires a special stamp, which he had.
Kayaking was the order of the day Friday when the travelers took a two-hour ferry to a lagoon near Miller’s Landing and opted for the captain’s choice route. The first area they paddled in the two-person kayaks was really nice, they recalled.
It began to rain in the second leg of the journey, and it became extremely cold.
“It pretty much rained the whole time,” Dapp said. “Even when the rain stopped for short periods of time, we were already soaking wet,” even in their rain gear.
“There’s a real difference between waterproof and water resistant,” Custer noted.
They paddled around blue and white glaciers and dodged ice fields that were throwing off rocks. Their guide said those rocks could easily flip their kayaks and cause a vacuum to suck them in. The adventurers saw humpback whales, seals and otters along the ride in waters of about 40 degrees.
“We heard sounds like thunder from glaciers breaking up around them, echoing through the channel,” Custer said.
Friday ended with a fish feast — an Alaskan surf-and-turf special — of salmon Cajun-style; blackened, king crab legs and halibut, moose sausage prepared by local guide Jeremy for the group of six.
Saturday was spent cleaning up the cabin for the next group coming in later in the day — and waiting for Dan Weimer to finally snag a salmon from the shoreline. As they headed back on the only road to back Anchorage to stay the night, traffic came to a standstill as a moose had been hit and cars could not move until the carcass could be removed from the roadway.
Among the many highlights was meeting up with other Hoosier travelers along the way, some from Fort Wayne and others from Lafayette.
“It was a small world,” said Custer.
He found the Alaskan terrain even more spectacular then imagined.
“It’s totally different. The mountains are huge. I’ve never seen trees look like that before, everything is so green,” Custer added, especially where you could see a sea of purple flowers and green the wildlife reclaiming it again from an area previously destroyed by fire.
When trying to pick out their favorite time during the trip, the flight out on the float plane was probably among the top activities, soon followed by kayaking, hiking, fishing —about every day trip they took. They agreed the journey was everything they thought it would be, and more.
Getting back on a plane for home required they all pass a COVID-19 test. If not, they would have been quarantined for two weeks — a possibility that caused a bit of angst for the parents’ back home with school to begin the next week.
The travelers returned as scheduled and will get together for another fish fry back home, where they will enjoy some of the 50-pound pack of fish carried back in dry ice. They plan to share a Power Point program detailing highlights of their trip in the next week or two.
Dan Weimer said he is forever thankful to the Fuze family, guides and locals for their help in making the trip affordable and memorable for the guys who are considering another trip down the road — destination still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.