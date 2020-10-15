JAM Center hosting Taco Tuesday today
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., will host Taco Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 20.
Prices are $6 per adult box, which includes three soft-shell traditional beef tacos with sides of rice and beans; and $3 per kids box, which includes one soft-shell taco and sides of rice and beans.
Orders may be placed by calling 908-1561 while supplies last. Curbside pickup will be available.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
