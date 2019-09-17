GHS Class of 1962

meets for lunch

AVILLA — The Garrett High School Alumni Class of 1962 met Wednesday, Sept. 4 at St. James Restaurant in Avilla.

Those present were: Connie (Kolbe) Menzie, Kathy (Buckles) Refner, Karen (Wade) Hathaway, Linda (Davis) Miller, Sherry (Hunter) Harriman, Sheri (Miller) Rollins, Ginny (Leech) Kelham, Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz, Donna (Short) Morris and Kay (Reed) McNall.

Their next luncheon will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11:30 at St. James Restaurant in Avilla.

To R.S.V.P. call Sheri at 260-637-3445.

