GHS Class of 1962
meets for lunch
AVILLA — The Garrett High School Alumni Class of 1962 met Wednesday, Sept. 4 at St. James Restaurant in Avilla.
Those present were: Connie (Kolbe) Menzie, Kathy (Buckles) Refner, Karen (Wade) Hathaway, Linda (Davis) Miller, Sherry (Hunter) Harriman, Sheri (Miller) Rollins, Ginny (Leech) Kelham, Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz, Donna (Short) Morris and Kay (Reed) McNall.
Their next luncheon will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11:30 at St. James Restaurant in Avilla.
To R.S.V.P. call Sheri at 260-637-3445.
