GARRETT — It wasn’t your typical graduation celebration, and that’s just fine with the Garrett Class of 2020 as seniors and school officials reflected upon the year during Friday’s virtual ceremony.
The celebration kicked off with a senior parade through the streets of Garrett Thursday.
In late May, seniors and up to 15 guests were invited to the school to observe a personal graduation ceremony with Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver, guidance counselor Ryan Hathaway and other school officials.
As family members looked on close to the stage in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium, Smith read the graduate’s name, who walked across the stage to receive their diploma from Weaver.
As each student made their way across the stage, photos were taken for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
“The past 6-8 weeks have definitely been an interesting process,” Smith said. “We talked to as many people as we thought necessary, including the seniors in a video session, about our graduation ceremony and what we needed to do to make this feel as special as possible for our graduates.
“I believe this ceremony is about the seniors and their accomplishments over the past years to get to this point in life,” he continued. “I also believe it’s just as important to make sure the seniors know this is for their family and friends.
“We couldn’t possibly replace all the things they did not get to do at the end of their senior year, but we could make the graduation ceremony more intimate and personal,” Smith said. “That is why we chose to video each graduate separately during private appointments.
“When they reflect back on their senior year and tell stories, I hope their graduation ceremony is one of the best moments they share in the story.”
Class president and valedictorian Cole Bergman, salutatorian Payton Warfield and class vice president Sydney West were featured in speeches.
“Good evening, and welcome to the reunion of the Class of 2020,” West began in her welcoming remarks.
“Wait, sorry, wrong speech,” she said. “Let me try this again. To be fair, it has been a long time since I have seen any of you.
“Good evening to everyone in our virtual audience tonight; parents, family members, friends, teachers, coaches, even that weird fourth cousin who only comes around for the cake,” West began again. “All of you have made your impact on these students before you. All of you have led them to be who they are today, and for that, we want to say thank you.
“Three years ago, we all sat in this gym as wide-eyed freshmen,” she said. “It’s been a long road since then. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried. We’ve made new friends and lost some others.
“We’ve completely changed our appearances, but most importantly, we stayed true to ourselves. We’ve persevered through the hardest parts of our lives, and we did it together.”
West continued, “I always imagined I would end up speaking at graduation. I didn’t know how I would, but I just had that feeling.
“I never imagined I would be speaking to you through a recording because of a pandemic,” she said. “It saddens me that I cannot say this to you in person. Each and every one of you, in a way, are family to me. Most of us have grown up together ever since kindergarten, maybe even since preschool.
“Despite what is going on in the world right now, one thing is certain; all of us are turning the page and moving to the next chapter of our lives,” West said. “No longer are we seniors in high school. We are much more than that. We are graduates. Most importantly, we are Garrett.”
Salutatorian Payton Warfield thanked parents, coaches, teachers and friends for making Garrett High School special.
“We all sit here today with big dreams,” Warfield said. “Some dream of fancy cars and homes. Others dream of the perfect job or the perfect life.
“I ask you all to look past the materialistic things in life that we all get so swept up in and search for a meaning,” she continued. “Look for something that will fill you with joy.
“Search for the reason you are going to get out of bed each morning. Look for a place that you can’t wait to return home to,” Warfield said. “Surround yourself by people who care for you, not just because you’re easy to deal with, but because they choose to stand by your side during the storms and struggles.
“Life is much better enjoyed when you have meaningful things in it,” she added. “If I could leave you with one thing to remember, it would be that in this life, strive for happiness. … Look for your reason to smile every day, not for what will subside the way you feel inside.
“Surround yourself by people, not objects,” Warfield said. “People and relationships last forever. Items lose value and are essentially worthless. You can’t take objects to the grave.”
“Although at this time we are apart, it is important to remember that we are all in this together, as a class, as a school and as a community,” Bergman said. “This is our celebration of the achievements of this group of students from Garrett High School.
“This is the culmination of all of the effort we have put into our schooling here at Garrett,” he continued. “All of our hard work has finally paid off. It is time to celebrate.
“Now, we as graduates are preparing to take that next step in our lives, wherever it may take us,” Bergman stated. “For some, it is higher education, through college or trade schools. Others are going straight into the workforce with a great job they were able to acquire while here at Garrett.
“There are even some of us now that are unsure what the future holds for us, and that is OK,” he said. “Everything lies before us. The world is at our fingertips. Our dreams have no limitations. Remember this as we all go our separate ways.
“Reach for the stars. Make good decisions,” Bergman continued. “Most importantly, though, remember your roots. No matter where we end up, we will always be Railroaders. We’re all in this together, and no matter what, Garrett will always be our home.”
