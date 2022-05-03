Garrett’s varsity baseball team split Northeast Corner Conference tournament games last week.
On April 26, the Railroaders traveled to Benton for a rematch with the Fairfield Falcons.
In the team’s previous meeting on April 20, Garrett was a 5-0 winner. This time, it was the Falcons coming away with a 5-0.
In a consolation game Thursday, the Railroaders crushed Hamilton 23-0.
Fairfield 5, Garrett 0
BENTON — Fairfield did all of its scoring in the first two innings, scoring once in the first and four times in the second. That was enough for junior pitcher Alec Herschberger, who allowed three hits and a walk over six innings, while striking out 14 batters. Cohen Yoder allowed one hit in relief.
Lead-off batter Dylan Weaver had two singles, scored once and drove in a run for Fairfield. Michael Slabaugh had a hit, RBI and two runs scored for the Falcons.
Aiden Orth collected two of Garrett’s four hits. Luke Holcomb and Peyton Simmons also had hits for the Railroaders. Graham Kelham allowed seven hits and four walks while striking out 11 batters. Only two of Fairfield’s runs were earned as Garrett made three errors.
Garrett 23, Hamilton 0
GARRETT — Garrett jumped all over Hamilton for eight runs in the first inning. The Railroaders added five in the second and 10 in the third on the way to a five-inning victory.
Garrett bashed 18 hits and took advantage of seven Hamilton errors.
Luke Holcomb had three hits, including a double.
Jasen Bailey, Graham Kelham, Aaden Lytle, Jacob Molargik and Peyton Simmons had two hits each. Lytle drove in five runs and scored three times. Kelham, Molargik and Trey Richards had doubles. Holcomb and Aiden Orth scored three runs each.
Molargik pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out five. Simmons and Bailey pitched one inning each with one strikeout apiece.
