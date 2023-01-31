GARRETT — Garrett’s girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a convincing 61-43 win over Lakeland as part of a varsity girls-boys doubleheader Friday in the Paul Bateman Gym.
The Railroader boys were defeated by the Lakers 57-38.
The Garrett girls ended the regular season at 11-11, winning their last three games over conference opponents to finish at 6-4 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Garrett girls 61, Lakeland 43
Garrett’s girls charged out of the gate to a 14-2 lead after and quarter and never looked back.
The Railroaders led 34-21 at the break. Lakeland made some headway in the third, outscoring Garrett 13-7, but the hosts held a 20-9 advantage in the fourth.
Three players reached double figures for Garrett.
Senior Bailey Kelham finished with a game-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Junior Kelsey Bergman recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. She added one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.
Senior Maddy Schenkel finished with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and one blocked shot.
Aida Haynes picked up six points and Emma LaPato added two. Haynes added two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. LaPato added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Senior Peyton Hartsough was the only Laker in double digits with 16 points. Senior Alivia Rasler and junior Olivia Oman had nine points each.
Lakeland ended the regular season at 12-10.
Lakeland boys 57, Garrett 38
Senior Ben Keil netted 22 points and junior Nate Keil added 12 to lead Lakeland to a conference victory.
After a 15-15 first quarter, Lakeland grabbed a 31-27 halftime lead.
From then on, it was all Lakers. The visitors outscored Garrett 13-7 in the third and 13-4 in the fourth.
Ben Keil collected seven rebounds to go with four assists and three steals. Freshman Keegan Merrifield and senior Zeke Wachtman collected five rebounds each.
Merrifield had eight points and senior Tommy Curtis picked up six.
Senior Kyle Smith led Garrett with 15 points and sophomore Parker Reed picked up 10.
Konner DeWitt, Tyler Gater and Drayton Myers picked up four points each and David Westropp added a free throw.
The Lakers improved to 10-6 in all games and 3-3 in NECC play. Garrett is 4-12 overall and 0-6 in the NECC.
