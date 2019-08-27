GARRETT — Phyllis J. Beck, 89, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born July 8, 1930, in Churubusco, to Harmon C. and Marie S.J. (Bennett) Beck. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from the Cincinnati Bible Seminary with a bachelor of Sacred Literature degree.
Ms. Beck worked as a secretary at Garrett State Bank for 25 years, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, where she also served as the church organist.
She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Bobby Jennings, of Seaman, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosalee Shelton and Lavona Shelley; and a brother, Charles Bennett.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial took place at Blue River Cemetery in rural Columbia City.
Memorials may be directed to Waves of Mercy, Lake James Christian Assembly or Heartland Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.