KENDALLVILLE — Garrett will send five athletes to Thursday’s boys track regional at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
Junior Chandler Minnich cleared 12 feet to place second in the pole vault at the East Noble Sectional Thursday.
Minnich and three others — Aidan Sprague of East Noble and Sam Zolman and Zach Wiseman, both of Prairie Heights — all cleared the same height. Minnich did it in fewer attempts than Sprague, who grabbed the third and final regional-qualifying spot in the event. Central Noble’s Ethan Brill cleared 12-6 to win the sectional title.
Minnich will be joined by freshman Luke Coffman, junior Tanner McMain, senior Zak Klopfenstein and freshman Nathan Presswood. That quartet placed third in the 4x800-meter relay in 8 minutes, 34.23 seconds.
The Railroaders finished ninth of 12 teams with 35 points, three behind DeKalb and five behind seventh-place Eastside.
The Blazers have two regional qualifiers in seniors Nicolas Blair and Konner Lower.
Blair won the 400-meter dash in 50.69 seconds.
Lower advanced in the 1,600 and 3,200. He placed second behind champion Izaiah Steury of Angola in the 1,600 at 4:31.33. Steury’s winning time was 4:27.23. Lower was third in the 3,200 at 10:11.96.
Coffman was sixth in the 800 at 2:07.67. McMain placed eighth in the 3,200 at 10:37.39.
Giacomo Morucchio placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 23.84 seconds. Kenan Kennedy placed fifth in the high jump at 6-2.
Jaxson Gould was seventh in the discus at 118-2. Robert Koskie was eighth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.50 seconds. Cliff Andrews was eighth in the shot put at 42-7 1/2.
The team of Morucchio, Brayden Kennedy, Kenan Kennedy and Lukas Swager placed sixth in the 4x100 relay in 46.06 seconds.
Coffman, Presswood, Seth Montoya and Kenan Kennedy placed eighth in the 4x400 relay at 3:45.38.
Angola picked up 18 points in the shot put — first and second place — and won the 4x400 relay to overtake East Noble for the team title, 136-134.
Steury won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and ran a leg of the 4x400 for the Hornets.
Boys Track Sectional
East Noble High School
Teams Scores
1. Angola 136, 2. East Noble 134, 3. West Noble 62, 4. Central Noble 54, 5. Fremont 48, 6. Lakeland 47, 7. Eastside 40, 8. DeKalb 38, 9. Garrett 35, 10. Prairie Heights 18, 11. Westview 12. Hamilton 0.
Individual results
(Top 3 advance to regionals)
100 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 11.24, 2. Zolman (EN) 11.31, 3. Freeze (EN) 11.53, 4. Hart (FR) 11.58, 5. Malaivanh (LL) 11.61, 6. Smith (CN) 11.84, 7. Jack (DK) 11.86, 8. Cruz Conley (A) 12.48.
200 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 22.98, 2. Zolman (EN) 23.09, 3. Hart (FR) 23.65, 4. Morruchio (GR) 23.84, 5. Jack (DK) 23.85, 6. Freeze (EN) 24.08, 7. Troyer (LL) 24.23, 8. Kirkpatrick (CN) 1:09.20.
400 — 1. Blair (ES) 50.69, 2. Diehm (EN) 51.11, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.81, 4. Herbert (A) 52.88, 5. Corbin (EN) 52.95, 6. Tagliaferri (A) 53.43, 7. Rubio-Sanches (LL) 53.77, 8. Marin (WN) 54.58.
800 — 1. Steury (A) 2:00.03, 2. McIntire (DK) 2:01.07, 3. Potts (EN) 2:03.10, 4. Guzman (FR) 2:04.63, 5. Wachtman (LL) 2:04.84, 6. Coffman (GR) 2:07.67, 7. Miller (Wv) 2:07.99, 8. Torres (EN) 2:09.63.
1,600 — 1. Steury (A) 4:27.33, 2. Lower (ES) 4:31.33, 3. Wolheter (WN) 4:35.47, 4. Sillaway (EN) 4:38.18, 5. Glasgo (PH) 4:42.05, 6. Yarnelle (A) 4:42.86, 7. Hefty (DK) 4:48.10, 8. Wachtman (LL) 4:48.29.
3,200 — 1. Steury (A) 10:02.67, 2. Flora (WN) 10:06.32, 3. Lower (ES) 10:11.96, 4. Yarnelle (A) 10:16.25, 5. Glasgo (PH) 10:21.64, 6. Sillaway (EN) 10:24.21, 7. VanGessel (DK) 10:33.42, 8. McMain (GR) 10:37.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 14.44, 2. Kirkpatrick (CN) 15.75, 3. Rhoades (EN) 16.36, 4. Lawrence (LL) 16.46, 5. Brace (FR) 17.02, 6. Hostetler (Wv) 17.08, 7. Thompson (CN) 17.18, 8. Koskie (GR) 18.50.
300 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 39.66, 2. Brace (FR) 43.29, 3. Lawrence (LL) 43.41, 4. Thompson (CN) 44.28, 5. Rhoades (EN) 44.36, 6. Fuller (EN) 44.79, 7. Peruski (Wv) 45.34, 8. Zolman (PH) 45.90.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 44.13, 2. Central Noble 44.25, 3. Lakeland 44.89, 4. Fremont 44.90, 5. Angola 45.59, 6. Garrett 46.06, 7. DeKalb 46.67, 8. Westview 47.68.
4x400 relay — 1. Angola 3:29.04, 2. East Noble 3:29.14, 3. West Noble 3:37.91, 4. Eastside 3:38.09, 5. Fremont 3:39.70, 6. Lakeland 3:44.12, 7. DeKalb 3:44.59, 8. Garrett 3:45.38.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 8:21.75, 2. DeKalb 8:30.19, 3. Garrett 8:34.23, 4. West Noble 8:44.28, 5. Angola 8:51.28, 6. Westview 9:01.56, 7. Central Noble 9:53.86, 8. Fremont 9:56.91.
Long jump — 1. Troyer (LL) 21-3, 2. Rhoades (EN) 20-4 1/2, 3. Meyer (A) 20-3 1/2, 4. Sauter (A) 20-2 1/2, 5. Douglas (LL) 20-1, 6. Kirkpatrick 19-9, 7. Munson (EN) 19-3 3/4, 8. Gonzalez (WN) 18-5 1/2.
High jump — 1. Rhoades (EN) 6-3, 2. Zolman (EN) j6-3, 3. Meyer (A) 6-2, 4. Kelley (FR) j6-2, 5. Kennedy (GR) j6-2, 6. Weiss (A) j6-2, 7. Cripe (WN) j5-10, 8. Fillenwarth (DK) j5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Brill (CN) 12-6, 2. Minnich (GR) j12-0, 3. Sprague j12-0, 4. Zolman (PH) j12-0, 4. Wiseman (PH) j12-0, 6. Flora (WN) 11-6, 7. Seiler (ES) j10-0, 8. Rogers (Wv) j10-0.
Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 160-8, 2. Baker (WN) 134-11, 3. Clay (CN) 134-1, 4. Sebert (ES) 131-5, 5. Hood (EN) 129-4, 6. Brames (A) 127-1, 7. Gould (GR) 118-2, 8. Vanderhorst (DK) 117-2.
Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 54-7, 2. Villafuerte (A) 48-7, 3. Clay (CN) 44-7 1/2, 4. Armstrong (FR) 43-11, 5. Sebert (ES) 43-0 1/2, 6. Hood (EN) 42-11 1/2, 7. Baker (WN) 42-7 1/2, 8. Andrews (GR) j42-7 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.