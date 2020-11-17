Community Foundation raising funds for organizations
AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is hosting #GivingTuesdayDeKalb to raise funds for area organizations, including St. Martin's Healthcare, which serves uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Giving Tuesday DeKalb continues through Friday, Nov. 20. Organizations that hold endowment funds with the Community Foundation of DeKalb have an opportunity to receive up to $5,000.
When making a donation to the foundation, designate St. Martin’s Healthcare Endowment Fund on the memo line. Donations may be mailed to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. Donations must be postmarked by Nov. 20.
Online donations may be made at networkforgood.org and designate the St. Martin’s Healthcare Endowment Fund for a gift.
