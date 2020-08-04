Police make arrests
Troy Clime, 56, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. July 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Huffman, 26, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Ashley, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. July 20 by Ashley-Hudson Police on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Allen Tink, 29, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, Angola, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. July 20 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Fitch Haley, 30, of the 1000 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. July 20 by Auburn Police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Falk, 39, of the 2600 block of Lincolndale Avenue, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. July 21 by Auburn Police on charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Marc Swonger, 33, of the 3100 block of South Robyn Drive, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. July 22 by Garrett Police on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Phillip Longsworth, 52, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessica Shaffer, 34, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Dakota Albertson, 21, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Butler, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. July 24 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Debra Martin, 26, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. July 24 by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tristan Jones, 22, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. July 24 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, Class B misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a wehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Waterloo, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. July 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Freese, 56, of the 6400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rashid H. Ahmed, 23, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor.
John Giroux, 52, of the 4600 block of Butler Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. July 26 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Nacoma Perkins, 34, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. July 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement.
