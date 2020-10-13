GARRETT — Elizabeth “Beth” Leitch, 64, is seeking election to the City of Garrett school board seat.
Following graduation from Churubusco High School, Leitch attended DePauw University on a honors scholarship. There, she received a BA degree in Spanish and minored in international business. She spent her junior year studying in Lima, Peru and later completed her teaching credentials at Indiana Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Leitch recently retired as a Spanish teacher at Garrett High School, where she taught for more than 10 years. She previously taught at Churubusco High School for more than seven years.
While teaching at both Churubusco and Garrett high schools, she was a member of various faculty committees. At both schools, she was the only Spanish teacher when hired, but through her efforts, the programs grew and a second teacher was hired to accommodate the growth.
At Garrett, she served as a mentor teacher to first-year teachers and, in conjunction with G-K-B’s other certified teachers, she helped to create the content for and conduct the New Teacher Academy for several years.
From 2003-2012 at Garrett High School, she served in various extra-curricular positions: Spanish Honor Society sponsor, academic teams coordinator, English academic team coach, spell team coach and senior class sponsor. For several years, she served as the co-president of the G-K-B Education Association, a member of the GKBEA discussion and bargaining teams, as well as the teacher representative for G-K-B on the board of trustees of the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust.
In 2012, she first retired from Garrett High School and moved to Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico with her husband. In 2018, they returned to Indiana to be nearer to family. Leitch planned to substitute teach in the G-K-B and Smith-Green school districts, but was recruited to teach Spanish at Churubusco High School where she completed one semester of the 2018-2019 school year before returning to Garrett to fill a mid-year vacancy teaching Spanish at the high school.
Upon her return to Garrett, she once again served as the teacher representative on the board of trustees of the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust. In July 2020, she retired once again from GKB, after teaching for another 1-1/2 years.
“I am a candidate for the GKB board in this election because of my continued interest in the education of our young people,” Leitch said. “It is a way for me to continue to be involved in something that has been my passion for 30 years.
“I believe our community is blessed to have quality schools, and that all of us — students, parents, staff, and community members — must do all that we can to maintain and improve that quality while not being fearful of looking at education a bit differently than we have done historically,” she said.
Leitch sees her more than 17 years of experience as a teacher gives her a perspective regarding public education that is a bit different than any current board member or candidate for the position.
She served six years on the Smith-Green Community School Corporation school board before resigning upon becoming a teacher in that school district. Leitch was involved in education leadership at the state level in the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) as a member of the ISBA Legislative Committee, two years as a member and a third year as the chairperson of this committee which drafts legislative resolutions serving as the framework for the ISBA’s lobbying efforts in the Indiana General Assembly.
“I believe that I have a good understanding of school boardmanship as it applies to the role of the board of school trustees in Indiana public education,” she said.
If elected, Leitch said she has no specific agenda but sees challenges ahead.
“It seems that adequate funding always will continue to be a challenge. Public education has many more tasks today than it has had in past generations,” she said.
“In addition to educating our young people so they will be responsible, productive citizens when they reach adulthood, schools are charged with meeting multiple needs of our children in the areas of nutrition and social and emotional wellness,” Leitch stated.
“Certainly, the current pandemic has created additional challenges for schools. Schools must develop plans to recruit and retain teachers, as we are continuing to see fewer individuals entering university teacher training programs than in the past,” she said.
She and husband, Kevin, are parents of two adult sons, Adam and Joshua, and have four grandchildren who live in Indiana.
