GARRETT — Garrett Middle School students returned to classes Tuesday following a one-week suspension of in-person classes due to six positive cases of COVID-19 in its population.
Classes originally were to resume at the middle school Monday, but the district was among DeKalb County schools that closed Monday due to heavy fog. An eLearning Day was implemented.
A large number of students had been placed in quarantine in connection with contact tracing for those six positive cases. All classes were temporarily switched to virtual learning models effective Sept. 28 to reduce further spread. The decision was a collaborative effort by local health officials, the school nurse and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools administration, according to school officials.
Garrett Middle School became the first school in DeKalb County to halt in-person instruction due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The closing did not affect Garrett High School or J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett.
Parents were instructed to call the school district’s nurse if a student shows symptoms.
“We ask that students, parents and staff continue to self-monitor and do not come to school if ill or displaying any COVID-19 related symptoms. Please remember you can find additional information related to these symptoms on the district’s website,” said Superintendent Tonya Weaver. “We need the assistance of everyone in our community to help ensure a successful school year.
“Please keep in mind that our schools do not function in a bubble,” she added. “While we have students for roughly seven hours a day, they are outside of our four walls for a far greater number of hours each day.
“This truly is a team effort, and taking precautions at home and in our community is just as important as the measures we are taking at school. This includes wearing a face mask or covering when unable to social-distance. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to making this a successful school year,” Weaver said.
Garrett students will be on fall break from Oct. 19-21.
