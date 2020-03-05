GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, is holding registration for the 2020-2021 year this week.
Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. Registration will be taken on a first come, first served basis throughout the week until classes are filled.
The school will offer the following classes:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday for students who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020. Classes are held from 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., & a four-hour class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Class for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020 will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Tuition for the Monday, Wednesday, Friday two-hour classes will be $55 per month. Tuition for the four-hour class will be $80 per month. Tuition for the Tuesday and Thursday class will be $50 each month.
There is a $5 per child, per month discount with families who have more than one child in the program. A non-refundable fee of $35 will be collected at time of registration.
The preschool incorporates a curriculum which stresses physical, social, emotional and academic growth. They also use STEAM activities as well as other academic programs, with an emphasis on pre-reading skills and kindergarten readiness as the overall goal. Field trips are a part of the scholastic year, and a general Christian curriculum is part of the spiritual activities with the Golden Rule and Jesus Loves Me and is My Savior lessons.
Zion accepts students of any race or creed and currently serves 65 students from a 20-mile radius. The school is an accredited part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Church body.
For further information, call 357-4658.
