MARION — One more race. One more chance to make history.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong did a pretty good job when she captured the 400-meter regional title at the Marion track regional May 25.
She will compete in the state finals Saturday at Ben Davis High School, Indianapolis.
Armstrong won her race in dramatic fashion.
Around the final turn, Armstrong was in fourth place, but she dug deep and found another gear.
“I saw one girl dying out, and I just thought ‘Oh, I just have to get her and I’ll get third and make it out,’” Armstrong said. “I was coming up and getting on their tails and I thought, ‘Oh, I can actually do this thing,’ so I just went for it.”
Armstrong’s winning time was 1:00.29, nine-hundredths of a second ahead of Homestead’s Elena Knecht (1:00.38). Angola’s Kylie Caswell finished in fourth at 1:00.70, and Lakewood Park’s Frannie Talarico placed seventh in 1:02.50.
The top three individuals and relay teams in each event advanced to the state meet.
The quartet of Armstrong, Emma Kioski, Tia Spiece and Aida Haynes placed seventh in the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 14.16 seconds.
In other events, Kioski ran a time of 13.22 seconds in the 100-meter dash trials. Northrop’s Tajaina McKenzie won the event in 11.99 seconds.
Garrett’s Jordan Baer ran 16.73 seconds in the 100-meter hurdle trials. Northrop’s Morgan Patterson won the event in 14.42 seconds.
While not advancing to the state finals, according to Garrett sports historian Ken Cutler Jr., the quartet of Kioski, Armstrong, Spiece and Valencia Placencia set a new Garrett school record in the 4x100-meter relay at 51.42 seconds.
Ella Baver was unable to clear starting height in the pole vault.
Northrop won the team title with 80 points. Norwell was second with 59 points and Carroll was third with 56.5 points. Garrett and Angola were tied for 17th place with 12 points each.
Thursday, it was the boys’ turn for regional competition at Marion High School.
Junior Chandler Minnich accounted for all four of Garrett’s points, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches to finish fifth in the pole vault.
Champion Bellmont’s Cody Loshe cleared 13 feet in fewer attempts than runner-up Eli Griffin of Homestead. Both Semih Kose of Leo and Ethan Brill of Central Noble cleared 12-6 to tie for third, but in fewer attempts than Minnich.
Kenan Kennedy cleared 5-10 to tie for ninth place in the high jump. Carroll’s Chandler Jones cleared 5-10 in the same number of attempts as Kennedy.
Garrett’s 4x800 relay team of Luke Coffman, Tanner McMain, Zak Klopfenstein and Nathan Presswood finished 12th with a time of 8:32.36.
The Railroaders, Eastside Blazers and North Side Legends had four points each, tying for 29th place. Fremont had 4.5 points and DeKalb had three.
Eastside’s Nic Blair placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 50.70 seconds. Konner Lower was eighth in the 1,600 at 4:31.85.
Angola won the team title with 59.5 points, with junior Izaiah Steury winning both the 1,600 and 3,200. Senior Tim Macomber was second in the discus and third in the shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.