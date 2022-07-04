GARRETT — They grew, they came and the audience saw.
Four contestants entered in the inaugural Garrett Heritage Days beard contest.
When it was over, judges voted that Avilla resident Trey Carroll had the best beard. Also competing were Ethan Houser, Eric Treesh and Jeffrey Willis.
Needless to say, it’s not a contest you can start overnight.
Treesh was clean-shaven before April. Houser and Willis have maintained their beards for about three years each.
Carroll has cultivated his latest facial fuzz — which measures about 8 inches off his chin.
“It’s been about 3 1/2 years now without any major cuts, just the dead-end trims,” Carroll said.
A truck driver, he decided to embark on this latest facial growth about the same time he purchased a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
“It kind of fit the persona and the look I wanted when I was out riding my bike,” Carroll explained. “I’ve always seen the older guys with their beards blowing in the wind. I kind of dug it so I let it grow.
“The in-between stage is a real rough,” he admits. “It’s a long period of looking a little scruffy and not being tamed, but you get your hair tamed on your beard just like you would with your hair on your head.”
Carroll said this is the third time he’s grown a beard like this. He added this is the longest length he’s achieved and the longest he’s kept a beard in one growing.
“A lot of care, a lot of beard products,” Carroll noted. “It’s just shampooing, conditioning, blow-drying and brushing … it’s a lot of work to take care of, but it’s a joy when people come up, if you get into a contest like this and you’re judged, for someone to appreciate the work you do every day to keep it nice.
“It gives you a little incentive to keep it a little bit longer.”
When asked the toughest part of maintaining his beard, Carroll said, “It’s like a female with long hair, it’s the static cling. With me riding a Harley-Davidson, it likes to tangle up into knots.
“I’ve had to find certain kinds of brushes that I can brush those knots out without tearing the hairs or breaking them in half,” he added.
“I’m a truck driver and a Harley-Davidson rider. It kind of fits my persona and my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.