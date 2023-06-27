Next Clipper to publish July 5
GARRETT — With the Independence Day holiday falling on Tuesday this year, KPC Media has announced some updates to the printing schedule for the Garrett Clipper.
The next Garrett Clipper will be published Wednesday, July 5, one day later than normal.
The Clipper will resume its regular Tuesday print edition on Tuesday, July 11.
