Wednesday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Fremont, here.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Prairie Heights.
Friday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at DeKalb.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Westview tournament.
9 a.m. — Reserve wrestling at West Noble tournament.
10 a.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball scrimmage at FW Concordia.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Angola.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Heritage, here.
Saturday, Nov. 27
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
Monday, Nov. 29
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Hamilton, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with DeKalb, here.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Lakeland.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Woodlan.
