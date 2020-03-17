Joann Myers
FORT WAYNE — Joann M. Myers, 83, of Fort Wayne, died on March 7, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Feasel
AUBURN — Marilyn Ann Feasel, 82, of Auburn, died March 11, 2020.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
Doris Johnson
AUBURN — Doris E. Johnson, 93, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Louis Muzzillo
AUBURN — Louis W. Muzzillo, 90, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Holly Petre
AUBURN — Holly L. Petre, 66, of Auburn, died March 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sirleine Smith
AUBURN — Sirleine Minda Smith, 93, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Mitchell Stockwell
AUBURN — Mitchell Lawrence Stockwell, 14, of Auburn, died March 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Bruce Zorger
AUBURN — Bruce E. Zorger, 67, of Auburn and born in Garrett died March 12, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kathryn Fletcher
LAOTTO — Kathryn Irene Fletcher, 64, of LaOtto, died March 1, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Sharon Laws
AVILLA — Sharon Rose Laws, 84, of Avilla, died March 11, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Iretta Hanna
HUDSON — Iretta Alice Hanna, 87, of Hudson, died March 12, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Carolyn Dodge
FORT WAYNE — Carolyn Ruth Dodge, 79, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died March 9, 2020.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Roy Stewart
KENDALLVILLE — Roy W. Stewart, 58, of Kendallville, died March 7, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
David Brown
STROH — David E. Brown, 59, of Stroh, died March 4, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ronald BallPORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ronald E. Ball, 92, of Port Charlotte Florida and formerly of Angola, died March 9, 2020.
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, Florida, handled arrangements.
Brian Clever
ANGOLA — Brian Garnet Clever, 63, of Angola, died March 2, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Deahl
ANGOLA — Marilyn Kay Deahl, 81, of Angola, died March 8, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Arthur Eberhardt
ANGOLA — Arthur Ernest Eberhardt, 94, of Angola, died March 6, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Donald Lefevra
COLDWATER, Mich. — Donald K. Lefevra, 73, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Angola, died March 9, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Robert Bigelow
FREMONT — Robert P. Bigelow, 81, of Fremont, died March 8, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Carl Schaeffer Jr.
FREMONT — Carl P. Schaeffer Jr., 92, of Fremont, died March 12, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
