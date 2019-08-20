By Jan Merrill
GARRETT — Delegates Stacey Sweet and Carla Holbrook, along with Marilyn Leon and Jan Merrill (sales room) attended the Psi Iota Xi National Convention in French Lick, Indiana on June 21-23.
Psi Iota Xi meets annually to vote on charitable contributions to be distributed nationally. This year, Psi Iota Xi announced they will be accepting proposals from chapters for a new long term project. Members who have chapters in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois completed their most recent long term project that resulted in donation of more than$100,000 to the Multifaceted Stuttering Services at the University of Toledo.
The last two long term projects include an endowed professorship for cochlear implants at Indiana University School of Medicine/Riley Hospital and cleft palate research at the University of Illinois.
The theme for this year’s convention was, “Dancing with my Sisters” and where members celebrated the accomplishments of this charitable organization led by National President Connie McDaniel.
Psi Iota Xi donates nearly one million dollars annually to art, music, literature, speech and hearing projects.
The Alpha Rho chapter of Garrett raises funds through cake roll sales, cheese ball sales and various types of barbecues to contribute to their community through Children First Center, Garrett Public Library, Eckhart Public Library, Head Start, St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic, St. Martin’s Clothes Closet, Junior National Honor Society, Senior National Honor Society, Miss Garrett, the Garrett High School band and choral programs, scholarships and other worthy causes.
For more information about the local chapter, contact Suzanne Overbay at 260-226-0839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.