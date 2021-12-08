GARRETT — Two new officers were sworn in as members of the Garrett Police Department at the outset of Garrett Board of Works Tuesday morning.
Mayor Todd Fiandt congratulated Patrolman Braylon Gagnon and Patrolman Cameron Manning after taking the oath office. Gagnon previously served on the reserve force. Manning will be attending the academy in the coming weeks. Chief Roland McPherson welcomed the additions that will help fill vacancies in the department.
McPherson reported officers responded to 235 calls for service between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5, with 11 traffic warnings, eight property damage accidents, five city ordinance calls, four traffic tickets and two personal injury accidents.
His report showed five arrests, one each for operating while intoxicated, traffic, methamphetamine and multiple drug offenses and one miscellaneous charge. Officers also made 31 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 24 code violations from Nov. 16 through Dec. 7. They include 11 for rubbish, eight for combinations of rubbish, harborage of vermin, high grass/weeds and unsafe building. Her report showed 29 violations complied, 24 liens filed against properties, 23 abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance billing, six certified letters sent, one abate forwarded to street department; eight third violation properties, six second violation properties and one each for fourth- and fifth property violations. A total of 760 abate notices have been served so far this year, according to her report.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported officers were elected for the upcoming year. They are Chief Chad Werkheiser; Assistant Chief Doug Castator; Captain Steve Combs; Rescue Captain Chris Greuter; Lieutenant Brian Vanderbosch and Secretary Brandon McConneghy.
Werkheiser welcomed returning firefighter Jack Smurr to the department and thanked everyone who assisted with the fire at Lemper Farms last month.
“We got a lot of help from the public,” he said, naming the Garrett Water Department who assisted in filling tanker trucks out by Miller’s Merry Manor, LaOtto Excavating, Steve and Stevie Kelham Farms, Weller Electric, Garrett Phillips 66, Five Lakes Coffee and McDonald’s of Auburn, for food and services.
“They made the eight-hour days a lot easier,” he said.
Following three years and seven months, City Planner Milton Otero reported demolition of a home at 513 E. Quincy Street is complete.
A building in downtown Garrett scheduled for demolition this month has been delayed until NIPSO can retire a gas line. Knott Excavating has been contracted by the city to tear down the fire-damaged site a 109 S. Randolph St. that resulted in the death of two occupants in February 2019.
A working agreement between the City and BDP Properties, owner of a building at 208 S. Randolph Street is awaiting signatures, Otero said. The contract provides that over the next 90 days, an awning will be removed, roof leaks repaired, downspout holes in the structure repaired, and all debris inside and outside the first floor of the property on the first floor be taken from the site.
The Board gave approval to contract Apex Engineering for $34,840 for services to include the 2021-20 Community Crossing bid packets.
Otero recommended the board approve a solution using city resources to elevate flooding affecting alleys and three property owners near the 900 block of North Randolph Street. The board gave its nod to the project that would cost about $5,000 plus engineering fees.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported leaf pick up is nearly complete, and reminds residents to separate leaves from other debris at the curb. A recent citywide clean-up day collected 11.55 tons of trash as a cost of $669.90, much less than previous years.
The Board again tabled a decision for a phone service for the city. IT Director Rick Vie presented quotes for service with Mid City the lowest cost at $826 per month including a lease option on a 48-month contract. A work session is planned to go over services offered by area providers.
Wastewater treatment plant supervisor Marcy Coe reported the city transported 49,000 gallons of sludge to Steuben Lakes this week and will be headed back again on Dec. 17.
A broken pump in the Heritage Estates development on the south side of town in need of repair began a lengthy discussion as to whose job it is to repair. A contract to sign over the development to the City has yet to be signed, according to Otero. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he will contact the developer to determine the nature of the problem, noting it is still technically the developers cost but still needs more details regarding the situation.
“Officially we haven’t taken over, but we have been servicing (both phase 1 and phase II) it since 2017,” said Otero.
Contract questions regarding the change over from current trash hauler Republic Services and new contractor Washler Services Inc. were addressed Tuesday.
Jeff Washler said the new containers are leaving North Carolina and delivery at homes is scheduled to begin the week of Dec. 20 will all to be distributed by the end of the year. A welcome packet will be included for residents and he noted an optional recycling service is also offered. A paged dedicated to Garrett customers has been added to the company’s website, Washler added.
Santa visit, fireworks planned
Santa Claus will be visiting town this week, Werkheiser announced following the meeting. St. Nick now will be on board a fire truck that will travel around town beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Santa will be waving from the truck and tossing candy to children along the nearly five-hour route with his progress updated on the city’s Facebook page. Santa will observe social distancing by not interacting with children during the event, Werkheiser said.
Mayor Todd Fiandt announced a New Year’s Eve fireworks display will begin at midnight on Dec. 31 from Heritage Park just north of the Herb Kleeman Underpass.
