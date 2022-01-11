ALBION — For a night, at least, the state rankings seemed pretty darn accurate.
The Class 3A No. 3 Lady Railroaders rolled to a 62-23 victory over Central Noble in the opening game of girls/boys basketball doubleheader Friday in Albion. In the nightcap, the Class 2A No. 1 Cougar boys thumped Garrett, 63-28.
Central Noble 63, Garrett boys 28
Central Noble boys coach John Bodey, a 1985 Garrett grad, has coached against his alma mater six times while at the helm of the Cougars. Heading into Friday’s game, Bodey was 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 27.4 points.
He is now 6-0 and the average margin is 28.7 points.
The win improved Central Noble to 11-0 on the season, 5-0 in Northeast Corner Conference games. Garrett dropped to 3-9, 1-4 in league games.
Wisconsin-bound Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 21 points. Logan Gard added 13 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Ryan Schroeder scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Jackson Andrews added eight points.
Garrett was led by Tyler Gater’s eight points. Kyle Smith chipped in with six.
Central Noble’s defense was stifling. Through the first three quarters, the Railroaders were limited to six field goals on 20% shooting from the field. For the game, Garrett shot 28.9%.
The Cougars made 22 field goals on 55.1% field goal shooting for the contest.
Central Noble also dominated the glass, holding a 40-14 rebounding edge. In the first half, the Cougars’ Schroeder had eight rebounds. So did the entire Garrett team.
The Cougars opened the contest on a 13-2 run and were never threatened.
Essegian scored 11 of his 21 points in the opening stanza as Central Noble took a 21-8 lead. The advantage grew to 30-12 by halftime and 53-17 through three periods.
The final minutes of the third quarter and the entire fourth were played with a running clock.
Garrett girls 62,
Central Noble 23
The Garrett girls improved to 16-1 overall, 7-0 in NECC games with their 62-23 victory. Central Noble fell to 10-6 overall, 5-2 in the NECC.
The Railroaders’ Nataley Armstrong led a balanced Garrett scoring attack with a game-high 19 points. Faith Owen added 12 points. Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski each scored 11. Ostrowski pulled down a game-high six rebounds.
Central Noble got 11 points from Meghan Kiebel and seven from Ashleigh Gray. Abby Hile had a team-best five rebounds.
Armstrong was the dominant player on the floor, hitting on 7-of-9 field goal attempts, including going 5-for-6 from beyond the three-point line. Equally impressive was her defense on Central Noble’s Madison Vice.
Armstrong stuck to Vice like glue throughout the night. Central Noble’s junior point guard attempted just four shots.
Garrett went 24-for-39 from the floor for 61.5%. Central Noble was 8-for-30 for 26.7%.
The Railroaders held a 20-16 rebounding advantage. The Cougars had 18 turnovers on the contest, twice what Garrett had.
Central Noble stayed within reach of Garrett early, only trailing 16-7 after one quarter. When Kiebel hit a three to start the second quarter, the Cougars were within 16-10.
Garrett got a bucket from Kelham, a three-pointer from Owen, an old-fashioned three-point play from Ostrowski and a three-pointer by Armstrong to take a 27-10 advantage with 4:48 to play in the first half.
Central Noble got within 14, but Garrett went on an 8-3 run to close the half to make it 35-16 midway.
Garrett went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.
Armstrong scored eight points in the final two minutes of the third quarter to make it 55-21 after three.
The majority of the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.