Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Flag football is available for players in kindergarten or first grade. Tackle football is for grades 2-6.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
Golf
St. Martin’s golf outing canceled
GARRETT — The 12th annual Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit has been canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Martin’s board of directors recently made the decision.
“Losing the funding generated from our annual golf benefit could be detrimental for our patients, and we need you help,” St. Martin’s wrote in the cancellation announcement.
“Our mission at St. Martin’s Healthcare is to provide quality health care to those individuals and families in our community who are unable to provide for themselves. Our patients and our community need these services.”
St. Martin’s encourages people and groups who have donated in the past to consider donations to the clinic, including monetary contributions, medical masks and gloves.
For more information, visit the St. Martin’s website donation page at smhcin.org/donate-now.
