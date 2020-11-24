Arrested in
DeKalb County
Shayla Schaeffer, 28, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
David Sosh, 47, of the 400 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Nov. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kerstin Price, 19, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Nov. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tristin Miller, 24, of the 6200 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Nov. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Tracy Mast, 36, of the 7500 block of S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on charges of fraud, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Barr, 36, of the 100 block of Raleigh Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Jeffrey Sipe, 18, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 12 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew Brandon, 30, of the 700 block of Hazel Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. Nov. 14 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Shelby, 36, of the 200 block of McKee Road, Irvine, Kentucky, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 14 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Anna Harper, 40, of the 100 block of East Central Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennings Rowe, 28, of the 100 block of North Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Nov. 14 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Cheri Watson, 49, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Nov. 15 by Steuben County authorities on a warrant charging her with criminal deception, a A misdemeanor.
Kolten Rodman, 23, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Nov. 16 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Billy Flatt, 50, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Nov. 16 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Craig Hamilton, 41, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
Benjamin Wiedenhoeft, 30, of the 600 block of Sutton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.