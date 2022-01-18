GARRETT — Six years ago, newly-elected Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt was “just a little overwhelmed,” as he sat in his temporary office in the basement of the downtown bank building during the final stages of the City Hall restoration.
“I saw all these assets and knew growth was going to happen on the south end of town. Countryside Estates was already in place and we were trying to prepare for growth in all ways,” Fiandt said. The main thing he recognized was that infrastructure was the most important need for growth.
That preparation has paid off in both housing and industry, Fiandt remarked in his state of the city message Friday, standing in front of a large screen with a photo of the morning’s colorful sunrise over the Welcome to Garrett sign at the edge of town.
Since 2016, the city has added 124 new homes, with a total value of $25 million in improvements. Last year, 29 new homes were constructed, with a total value of $7.5 million alone, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Over the past 10 years, residents have put $103 million in economic growth funds back into their own homes and businesses. More than $4 million has been used in the Safe Routes to Schools, Safety and Community Crossing matching grants.
Otero also noted there are 270 commercial, manufacturing, retail and home-based businesses in Garrett whose current population is 6,542. Also in the past six years, Garrett has seen 14 business and commercial additions valued at $8.5 million.
During the past year, the city has added new water and sewer lines, new electric lines and poles, transformers, and a residential pilot program to provide fiber optic service through Auburn Essential Services. Currently, AES serves more than 100 homes and has 40 business customers, Fiandt said.
City sewers have been added along S.R. 8 and C.R. 19. Alleys and parking lots have been paved and improved and the city parks have been spruced up with landscaping and signs.
He praised department heads and city officials for the improvements.
“These guys make it happen,” Fiandt said.
He also noted the addition of two murals downtown by artist Ricco Diamante, plus picnic tables, bike racks and a welcome sign on the south side of town, all created and built by Garrett students through the school’s Career Development Program.
Fiandt also praised the school’s building trades program that is developing Brennan Estates. It will feature nine new homes, with two already on the ground.
In the coming year, sidewalk improvements and new tree plantings along South Randolph Street funded through the Judy Morrill Beautification Project will continue south to Fifth Avenue.
“Thank you are the only words we can say,” Fiandt told Mrs. Morrill who attended Friday’s program.
Planned municipal purchases this year include a new excavator for the water and electric departments, a new garage to house the sewer cleaning machine and the possible addition of showers at the wastewater plant for employees.
Plans to purchase a centrifuge for the wastewater plant are also under consideration to help reduce the amount of sludge that is transported to other treatment plants. Taking the sludge to other facilities comes with transportation and processing costs.
Improvement of C.R. 15 north of S.R. 8 is also in the works, with plans to close the entire stretch of road for three-to-four weeks, a necessary inconvenience to both Walmart and residents in order to get the job done properly, Fiandt said.
Fiandt focused attention on potential industrial development of the Handshoe property on the east edge of town with several acres along both the north and south sides of the CSX Railroad tracks. He promoted the site’s proximity to railroad access, I-69, water routes in Toledo as well as its 12-inch water and 10-inch sewer lines as “almost shovel ready” for many types of industry.
Also of note was the addition of a second state historical marker honoring silent film actor John Bowersox who grew up on Cowen Street in Garrett and the overwhelming response to the opening of the Silver Screen Cinema in November following the Parade of Lights.
Several special guests attended Friday’s reception.
Anton King from the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership remarked it has been a pleasure to work with the City of Garrett, Mayor Fiandt and Otero and will work to get the Handshoe property “marketed.”
Also attending were DeKalb County Commissioners Bill Hartman and Mike Watson, Landon Porter from Sen. Rep. Jim Banks office, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver, and Amber Caccamo from the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
Each expressed pleasure in working with city leaders.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Caccamo said of the city helping with tourism aspects.
“You can see Garrett is in pretty good condition,” Fiandt said of the list of accomplishments in the city,
“We are better prepared for growth than in the past. I hope you can see why we believe that this is why Garrett is a place to call home. Come join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.